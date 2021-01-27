INV Metals Announces Toronto Stock Exchange Private Placement Funding: INV

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, January 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – INV Metals Inc. (INV Metals or the Company) (TSX: INV) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the Private Placement) of a minimum of 13,654,249 common shares (shares) priced at $ 0.45 per share for gross proceeds of at least $ 6.1 million.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for the advancement of the Loma Larga project and for general corporate purposes. The private placement is expected to close on or around January 28, 2021 and is conditional on the satisfaction of customary conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Both IAMGOLD Corporation and Dundee Precious Metals Inc. have confirmed their intention to participate in the private placement and to acquire 4,848,287 and 8,805,962 shares, respectively.

Insider participation of the company (Insiders) in the Private Placement will be considered as a related party transaction in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of holders of minority securities in special transactions (MI 61-101). The Company will be exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal assessment or approval from minority shareholders in connection with the insider participation in the private placement based on sections 5.5 (a) and 5.7 (1) (a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the insider participation in the private placement less than 21 days before the closing of the private placement, which the company considers reasonable under the circumstances in order to take advantage of the potential funding opportunities and to complete. private placement quickly.

About INVMetals

INVMetals is an international mineral resources company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVMetals’ principal assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interest in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina. The Company’s significant shareholders are IAMGOLD Corporation, which owns a 35.5% interest, and Dundee Precious Metals Corp., which has a 19.4% interest. For more information about INV Metals, please email the company at [email protected] Company presentations, press releases and other relevant information are available on the Company’s website at www.invmetals.com.

For more information please contact:

Sunny lowe

Financial director

Telephone: (416) 703-8416

Email: [email protected]

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the amount and use of the proceeds of the private placement, anticipated insider involvement and the closing date of the private placement. These statements are based on information currently available to the company and the company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by terms such as anticipates, believes, might, estimates, expects, can, must, will or would. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain factors and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management considers appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable on the basis of the information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. by forward-looking information. These factors include the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain project financing on favorable terms or obtain project financing at all and the risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including the risks involved. related to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks related to rating or recovery rates, dependence on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory and capitalization risks and liquidity. Please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis, the Company’s Annual Information Form dated April 14, 2020 and other disclosure documents filed and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for other risks that could have a material impact on the company. This list is not exhaustive of the factors likely to influence the forward-looking information of the Company. These and other factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be provided from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.