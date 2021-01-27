Goya board censors CEO for comments on election fraud





The board of directors of Goyas has would have voted to censor CEO Robert Unanue after making public statements unfounded about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. On inauguration day Wednesday, Unanue appeared on Fox Business and said President Joe Bidens’ victory was unverified and spoke of a war ahead. “I think this is the mission accomplished, by the union, the partnership, the social media conglomerate, the big tech, the big media and the big government to usher in the dawn of a new world order,” Unanue said. On air A war is coming, now that the president is leaving today, they are still going after the United States, the working class. The council’s decision, taken on Friday and reported for the first time by the New York Post, means that Unanue will no longer be able to speak to the media without first obtaining permission from the council. Unanue confirmed to the Post that he will no longer speak publicly about politics or religion, but did not directly mention the board’s decision. “Regardless, I made the decision to lower the temperature and not talk about politics and religion anymore,” Unanue told the Post. “I know this is important because of the diversity of perspectives of the company and our market.” Unanue made waves in July when he congratulated then-President Donald Trump at a White House event, saying the country was truly lucky to see him lead. The comments sparked a backlash from several Hispanic politicians and led to calls on social media for a boycott of the Latin American food company. Trump supporters then responded with a buy-cott, and Ivanka Trump spoke out in favor of the company, calling on consumers to buy Goya products. Goya does not publicly disclose his financial benefits, so he does not know what impact Unanues’ comments have had on the company. But a source who spoke with CNN Company said the comments put the future of the business at risk and sales growth was lower than before his comments.

