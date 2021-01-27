Business
Stock futures rise as traders wait for Fed decision, Microsoft leaps after earnings
What Leon Black got for paying Jeffrey Epstein $ 158 million
(Bloomberg) – Leon Black considered Jeffrey Epstein to be an established bachelor with eclectic tastes who often employed attractive women.The private equity titan was willing to forget that Epstein had served 13 months in a Florida prison after seeking a underage prostitute. This was in part because Epstein claimed the girl had lied about her age, while Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., believed in second chances, especially for his well-connected friend, thus continuing a relationship. between the men who had been lying down. in a report released Monday by law firm Dechert, commissioned by the Apollos board after reports of their financial ties. The investigation found that Black paid Epstein $ 158 million between 2012 and 2017 – after the sex offender pleaded guilty to felony charges in 2008 – for counseling services that helped increase the wealth of the one of the richest men in the Americas. retained Epstein for services and he never invested in funds managed by Apollo. Dechert has found no evidence that Black, 69, was involved in any way in Epstein’s criminal activities, and the billionaire claims he had no knowledge of Epsteins’ abuse of underage girls . Yet the results showed how the disgraced knowledge of tax advisers and the proficiency in running the affairs of the ultra-rich helped Black save at least $ 1 billion, and potentially over $ 2 billion. the company said Black will step down as CEO. The Dechert Report details a friendship dating back to the 1990s, with Black impressed by Epsteins’ connections to prominent figures in business, politics and science, including researchers at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Black frequently visited the Epsteins mansion in Manhattan, confided in him personal affairs, and visited his homes around the world. Dechert also spoke about how Epstein was useful to Black, who was worth nearly $ 10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. According to the law firm, which has reviewed more than 60,000 documents, Black had set up a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or FREE, a few years earlier. These vehicles, which are popular with extremely wealthy Americans, are structured so that the appreciation of the assets placed in a FREE can go to the heirs without paying US inheritance and gift taxes. But black people had a fault, and there was a risk of a $ 500 million tax assessment, which could reach $ 1 billion or more if not resolved. Epstein proposed what the report describes as a unique solution. It was the first project Epstein worked on for Black and arguably the most valuable. In 2015, Epstein contributed to another deal designed to save black kids from taxes, known as the Progressive Base Deal. The complicated arrangement, which took nine months to complete, involved lending between Black and trusts, and avoiding capital gains taxes for its beneficiaries. Epstein claimed the move saved $ 600 million. Yachts, Brooklyn native PlaneEpstein was a puzzle to many inside and outside of finance. He attended the Cooper Union and the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University, but left both without a degree. He briefly worked at Bear Stearns Cos. And prior to his first arrest, he worked extensively for lingerie mogul Les Wexner. The founder of L Brands severed ties with Epstein after his first conviction and later accused him of embezzling large sums of money from me and my family. But Epstein had helped Wexner with his finances and purchases such as real estate. He did a lot of the same things for Black. Epstein helped respond to audits and advised on how to handle the art, the yacht and the black plane, according to the Dechert report. Epstein would be getting into the weeds on obscure matters that otherwise highly knowledgeable Family Office employees were unaware of, the report said. One of Epstein’s contributions, the report said, convinced Black to focusing on these issues, as well as meeting his family and explaining how the estate was organized. He was preparing detailed fire drill plans, testing how Black succession would be enforced under different scenarios. The full-time staff at Caustic ForceBlacks didn’t always appreciate Epstein’s contributions. He was generally a disruptive and caustic force within the family office, according to the report, someone who used to over-dramatize even minor perceived errors. Epstein would take credit for other ideas, while compiling long lists of his own suggestions. Many of his creative estate planning plans have not stood up to scrutiny. According to witnesses, including Black, part of the challenge of working with Epstein was separating the good ideas from the bad. What’s weird to me is having Epstein in charge of your estate planning, said Allison Tait, professor of law at the University of Richmond. . He didn’t just leave that to his family office staff, who were probably very knowledgeable, but the payments piled up. Black paid Epstein $ 50 million in 2013, $ 70 million in 2014, and $ 30 million the following year. He donated $ 10 million to Gratitude America in October 2015, a charity affiliated with Epstein, this kind of compensation is unusual. Estate planning lawyers and tax advisors are generally paid by the hour or by the transaction. IRS regulations prohibit tax professionals from charging contingency fees for any matter submitted to the Internal Revenue Service, but Epstein, with his role and atypical track record, could avoid those rules, said Jay Soled, professor at the Rutgers University, which also practices inheritance tax. lawyer. This is a very unusual arrangement as it doesn’t really have any training. From 2016, the professional and personal relationship between Black and Epstein deteriorated, according to the report. One dispute involved a payment related to the reinforcement deal, with Black refusing to pay Epstein tens of millions of dollars Epstein believed he earned. questions shared with confidence. Black stuck it out, and at an April 2018 meeting it was determined that while Epstein had played a key role in the deal, the idea came from one of Blacks outside lawyers. Black also believed that the amounts he paid Epstein would be fully deductible on his tax returns – because that’s what Epstein told him – and they weren’t. Black’s last payment to Epstein was made in April 2017, and in 2018, Epstein repaid part of two outstanding loans to Black but never repaid the balance, according to the report. Black and Epstein stopped communicating in 2018, the year before Epstein was arrested for child sex trafficking and later died in prison. His death was considered suicide. (Updates with an external comment at 19th paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.
