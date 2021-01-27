Lilly antibody combo reduced COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in high-risk patients





Amid new concerns over COVID-19 vaccine supplies, monoclonal antibodies such as those of Eli Lilly and Regener could be important steps to reduce deaths and hospitalizations until vaccinations gain momentum . And Lilly brags about data showing that two of her antibodies did just that in high-risk patients. In a phase 3 study out of over 1,000 high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19, 11 patients who received a bamlanivimab-etesevimab combo were hospitalized and none died. This is compared to 26 hospitalizations and 10 deaths among patients taking placebo, which translates to a 70% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19. In addition to the primary endpoint of trials to reduce these two endpoints, the antibody duo achieved secondary endpoints such as evidence of a reduced viral load and better resolution of symptoms. Virtual Clinical Trials Summit

Virtual Clinical Trials Summit: The First Educational Event Focused on Decentralized Clinical Trials In this virtual environment, we will examine current and future trends in ongoing virtual trials, exploring the many ways companies can improve patient engagement and trial behavior to improve retention with a focus on technologies. emerging and harmonized access to data throughout the clinical trials system. The data from the trials adds valuable clinical evidence on the role that neutralizing antibodies can play in fighting this pandemic, Lilly Scientific Director Dan Skovronsky, MD, Ph.D., said in a statement. “The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise globally and hospitalizations, especially in the United States, have reached record levels,” he said. These data further support our belief that bamlanivimab and etesevimab together have the potential to be an important treatment that significantly reduces hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk for COVID-19. RELATED: Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 Antibody Shows It Can Prevent Disease. But will doctors use it? Tuesday’s results come just after Lilly released data showing that bamlanivimab reduced nursing home staff and residents by 57% of the risk of developing symptomatic infections compared to placebo. With this data, the company could ask the FDA to clear it as a preventive measure. The trial showed that antibodies could be another tool to prevent COVID-19 in vulnerable patients in addition to vaccines, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges wrote in a note to clients. But there are obstacles in getting the drug to the patients who need it, he noted. Currently, bamlanivimab has an emergency use authorization for high-risk patients with mild to moderate cases. But because the drug is infused and its target patients are usually not already in an infusion environment such as a hospital, the drug has not reached as many patients as originally expected. RELATED: Eli Lilly and Amgen Join Forces to Expand Production of COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To help, the company is asking the FDA to allow infusion times as short as 16 minutes from the current 60-minute clearance. The change could simplify administration and reduce hospital costs, Lilly notes. Meanwhile, the company submitted the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to the FDA in November as another option for reducing disease progression in high-risk patients. The company has partnered with the production of antibodies and plans to produce up to 1 million doses of the combination by mid-2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos