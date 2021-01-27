The labor force, not the unemployment rate, is the story of the Vermont labor market | New

The unemployment rate rose slightly in December, but the real story lies in the size of the labor market, according to state officials and other economic development officials.

The director of the Department of Labor Economics and Labor Market Information, Mathew Barewicz, said on Tuesday that the unemployment rate is calculated by looking at the number of jobless claims as well as the definitions and data of the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS considers an unemployed person when they meet three criteria: they must not be working, have looked for work in the past four weeks, and be able to accept and receive work.

The pandemic has complicated matters since March, he said, with many states waiving job search and availability requirements.

As a result, you have a lot of people who can collect UI benefits, but they are not classified as unemployed because they have not looked for work in the past four weeks because it is not an eligibility requirement, he said.

According to the DOL, the unemployment rate in Vermont for December was 3.1%, down from 3% the month before. These fluctuations don’t mean much in a pandemic, Barewicz said.

These are very low unemployment rates, so what the story ends up being is you actually have to look at the workforce, and what we’ve seen over the last year is that t is that in the state of Vermont, the workforce has shrunk 5.4%.

Barre and Rutland fared better in this regard, relative to the state average, with Barre’s labor force shrinking 4.8% and Rutland by 4.9%.

(W) what that means for Barre is around 1,200 people who are not in the labor force, they are part of the statistical calculation of unemployment, for Rutland, it is just over 1,000 people who are not not declared unemployed and which are not part of the unemployment calculation. in this regard, he said.

The hope is that these workers will return to the labor pool once the pandemic is no longer a factor.

Regarding the impacts on some industries, he said it was not possible to paint just one area with a wide brush and say whether it was working well or not. Some companies in certain industries are doing well, he said.

The entertainment and hospitality industry, which has been criticized by the pandemic, is an exception. Barewicz said 25% of Vermont unemployment insurance claims came from people in that industry.

In mid-March, the DOL plans to release a report for all of 2020 using data that was not available for its monthly reports at the time, he said.

Most people hope the recovery will be swift, unlike the Great Recession of 2009, which was caused not by a pandemic but by global financial practices.

Cody Morrison, executive director of Barre Area Development, an economic development group serving Barre City and Barre Town, said on Tuesday he hoped the newly arrived Biden administration will do more with economic aid and that vaccines will be widely available soon. available.

He said the unemployment rate for Barre City is 3.1% and for the city 3%, and the workforce in each has remained constant throughout 2020. While catering companies and hospitality in the area have been affected, the area has more manufacturing than some other parts of Vermont. These places were deemed essential during pandemic shutdowns early on.

The local job market is complex, Morrison said. Many in the financial and nonprofit industries appear to be hiring, and places like RK Miles, Vermont Creamery, and Vermont Foodbank are looking for workers.

