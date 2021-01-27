Business
Extension of recommended cash offer for G4S plc and update of acceptance level London Stock Exchange: GFS
January 26, 2021
Extension of recommended cash offer for G4S plc and update of acceptance level
On December 8, 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (Universal ally) and G4S plc (G4S or the Company) announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (Allied Bidco), a newly incorporated entity which is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire all of the issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the Offer). The full terms and conditions of the Offer and the acceptance procedures have been set out in the offer document dated January 5, 2021 (the “Offer document“).
Today, Allied Universal announced the extension of the Offer, made through its indirectly controlled entity, Allied Bidco, until 1:00 p.m. (London time) on February 9, 2021 and the level of acceptances received by January 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (London time) (the Ad).
The announcement is available at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.
For more information, please contact:
|Helene parris
|Director of Investor Relations
|+44 (0) 207 9633189
Media inquiries
|Sophie mcmillan
|Media officer
|+44 (0) 759 5523483
|Press office
|+44 (0) 207 9633333
G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
JP Morgan Cazenove
G4S Financial Advisors
Lazard & Co., Limited
Goldman Sachs International
G4S Legal Advisors
Linklaters LLP
Media advisers
Brunswick
Notes to Editors
G4S is the global leader in security, specializing in providing security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material and lasting value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.
G4S is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking into account the activities sold during the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has approximately 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.
Important notices
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”), which is authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the PRA, acts exclusively for G4S and no one else in relation with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be liable to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to Citi clients or for providing advice in relation to any matter mentioned herein.
JP Morgan Securities plc (which operates as an investment banking business in the UK as JP Morgan Cazenove) (“JP Morgan Cazenove”), which is licensed in the UK by the PRA and regulated in the UK by PRA and FCA, acts as financial advisor exclusively to G4S plc and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be liable to anyone other than G4S plc for providing the protections afforded to clients of JP Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, or for providing advice with respect to any matter referred to herein.
Lazard & Co., Limited, which is authorized and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority, acts exclusively as financial advisor to G4S and no one else in relation to the matters set out in this announcement and will not responsible for anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to customers of Lazard & Co., Limited or for providing advice on the matters set out in this announcement. Neither Lazard & Co., Limited nor any of its affiliates shall or accept any duty, liability or liability of any kind (direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under the law or otherwise) to anyone who is not a customer of Lazard. & Co., Limited in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.
Goldman Sachs International (Goldman Sachs), which is authorized in the UK by the PRA and regulated in the UK by the PRA and the FCA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. . Goldman Sachs will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to Goldman Sachs clients or for providing advice with respect to any matter referred to herein.
Disclosure requirements
Under Rule 8.3 (a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of a target company or any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than a offeror in respect of whom it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, cash only) must make an open position statement after the start of the offer period and, if applicable , after the announcement of the identification of any securities exchange initiator. An open position disclosure must contain details of the person’s interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe to, the relevant securities of each (i) of the target company and (ii) of any offeror of exchange of securities. A disclosure of an open position by a person to whom rule 8.3 (a) applies must be made no later than 3:30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day after the start of the offer period and, if applicable, no later than 3.30 p.m. pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any initiator of a securities exchange is identified for the first time. Relevant persons who trade the relevant securities of the target company or an offeror before the opening position disclosure deadline must instead make a trading disclosure.
Under Rule 8.3 (b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the target company or any offeror on a stock exchange must make a trading report. whether the person trades all relevant securities of the target company or any offeror on the stock exchange. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the relevant transaction and of the person’s interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe to, the relevant securities of each (i) of the target company and (ii) of any offeror. exchange, except to the extent that such details have already been disclosed under Rule 8 of the Code. A transaction disclosure by a person to whom rule 8.3 (b) applies must be made no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant transaction.
If two or more persons act together in accordance with an agreement or arrangement, formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of a target company or a public offering, they will be deemed to be one person. to this end. of rule 8.3 of the Code.
Open position disclosures must also be made by the target firm and any offeror and trading disclosures should also be made by the target firm, any offeror and any person acting in concert with any of them. (see rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the code).
Detailed information on the offering and offering companies in respect of which opening and trading position statements of the securities are to be provided can be found in the disclosure table on the Takeover Panel website at www.thetakeoverpanel. org.uk, including details of the number of securities outstanding, when the offer period began, and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel’s Market Watch Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an open position disclosure or a trading disclosure.
Rule 26.1 Disclosure
In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be made available at www.G4S.com, no later than 12 noon (London time) on the working day following such announcement. Website content mentioned in this advertisement is not integrated and does not form part of this advertisement.
