Extension of recommended cash offer for G4S plc and update of acceptance level London Stock Exchange: GFS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 26, 2021

Extension of recommended cash offer for G4S plc and update of acceptance level

On December 8, 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (Universal ally) and G4S plc (G4S or the Company) announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (Allied Bidco), a newly incorporated entity which is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire all of the issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the Offer). The full terms and conditions of the Offer and the acceptance procedures have been set out in the offer document dated January 5, 2021 (the “Offer document“).

Today, Allied Universal announced the extension of the Offer, made through its indirectly controlled entity, Allied Bidco, until 1:00 p.m. (London time) on February 9, 2021 and the level of acceptances received by January 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (London time) (the Ad).

The announcement is available at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

For more information, please contact: Helene parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189

G4S is the global leader in security, specializing in providing security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material and lasting value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking into account the activities sold during the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has approximately 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the PRA, acts exclusively for G4S

JP Morgan Securities plc (which operates as an investment banking business in the UK as JP Morgan Cazenove) ("JP Morgan Cazenove"), which is licensed in the UK by the PRA and regulated in the UK by PRA and FCA, acts as financial advisor exclusively to G4S plc

Lazard & Co., Limited, which is authorized and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority, acts exclusively as financial advisor to G4S

Goldman Sachs International (Goldman Sachs), which is authorized in the UK by the PRA and regulated in the UK by the PRA and the FCA, is acting exclusively for G4S

