I receive a pension in the NJ. Can I also benefit from my ex’s social security?
Q. I am a 59 year old male, retired and receiving a New Jersey state pension. I was married for 15 years and divorced 20 years ago. She is now 57 years old. I have very few quarters paid to Social Security for working part-time in grocery stores during high school and college. The career I retired from was not subject to Social Security deductions. When I turned 65, I planned to enroll in Medicare for the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program. I would get reimbursed for the premiums from my former government employer. Can I apply for Social Security and Medicare benefits through my ex-wife? Do I have to wait until she qualifies at age or 62? How does the exceptional penalty work?
Hoping that I am eligible
A. A divorced spouse can receive benefits from both Social security and health insurance if they meet the eligibility criteria.
Let’s take government sponsored programs one by one.
To apply for benefits as a divorced spouse, you must have been married for 10 years or more, divorced for two years, have reached the age of 62, remain single and be entitled to retirement or disability benefits from the Social Security yourself, said Claudia Mott. , a Certified Financial Planner at Epona Financial Solutions in Basking Ridge.
She said the amount you are eligible to receive 50% of the value of the benefit of your ex-spouses must be greater than what you would receive on your own retirement record, she said.
Divorced spouses can claim benefits at 62, whether or not their ex-spouse has reached retirement age, she said. However, Social Security will be permanently reduced for each month someone files before full retirement age.
Mott said like a former government employee, it is very likely that any benefit you may be entitled to will be subject to the government pension compensation rule (GPO) which affects the amount paid to spouses, ex-spouses and widows or widowers.
When you receive a government pension, two-thirds of the value will be deducted from the amount of spousal benefit you would be entitled to receive, she said. This reduction could result in the remaining amount being less than what you are currently receiving.
For example, say your pension is $ 1,800, the GPO would deduct $ 1,200 from the value of your Divorced Spouse Benefit. If the Divorced Spouse’s Benefit was more than $ 1,200, you would receive the difference, but if it was less than $ 1,200, you would receive nothing at all, she said.
The fallout disposal provision (WEP) is used to determine the Social Security benefit for a person who worked for an employer that did not withhold FICA taxes, Mott said. However, the individual must qualify to receive Social Security for this provision to be enforced and it is not used with survivor benefits, she said.
Medicare is a health insurance program provided by the United States government. Most people apply for Medicare right before age 65, she said. Part A covers hospitalization insurance during Part b includes many preventive services, ambulatory care, medical supplies and doctor’s visits. The Medicare prescription coverage portion is known as Part D. Basic qualifications for Medicare include US citizenship and eligibility to receive Social Security or a railroad retirement benefit, she said.
It is possible to apply for and get benefits based on a spouse’s or ex-spouse’s work record and have Part A coverage without premium, Mott said.
All Medicare beneficiaries pay Part B premiums which are $ 148.50 per month, but can be higher if your income exceeds certain limits, she said. Part D plans have their own premium which will vary depending on the plan chosen. You are fortunate to be able to get your premiums refunded through the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program. Plan.
