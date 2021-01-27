Bragg Gaming Provides Company Update Before Graduating From Toronto Stock Exchange TSX Venture Exchange: BRAG

TORONTO, January 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg“or the”Company“) announced today that the company is accelerating its expansion into the US and Canadian iGaming markets.

Braggs recently completed a number of its strategic goals, including:

The Companys recently completed the acquisition and addition of ORYX Gaming

Transformation of the Company’s balance sheet from approximately C $ 50.0 million to over C $ 40.0 million currently in cash upon planned full conversion of accelerated warrants;

Strengthening the Board of Directors with recent additions from Richard Carter and Paul Godfrey;

Graduation at the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday January 27, 2021

have created a solid foundation for the company to accelerate its expansion into the growing US and Canadian markets. The Company is increasing its investments in its technology, regulatory / compliance and business development teams to ensure it is optimally positioned to capture new sources of revenue in the United States and Canada. Bragg intends to launch its cutting-edge B2B technology platform iGaming and casino content aggregator in all states that allow iGaming, with the goal of building a leading position in the B2B space. The company is currently in the process of applying for B2B supplier licenses in New York and New Jersey. Braggs’ growth strategy relies on the filing of B2B supplier licenses in all other states where iGaming is regulated and in Canada once the law permits.

Our successful achievement of the key goals we set for ourselves earlier in 2020 has allowed us to move forward with our global plans faster than expected, said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. We have now focused on growth in two vital areas to quickly gain share in the booming US B2B gaming market, while leveraging our significant success in the European and Latin American markets by diversifying our offering into our key jurisdictions.

Bragg is also focused on building scale and growing its market share in the global casino markets, particularly in its European stronghold, through an expanded and diverse product offering. Bragg is in the process of applying for various licenses from European B2B providers, including the UK Gambling Commission. The company improves its content base through top studios, expands its existing sports betting and lottery products, expands into new products, such as instant-win, and improves its iGaming platform services. Bragg is also focusing more on regulatory compliance in the local market where it offers B2B services.

The company also provided a business update today. Fiscal 2020 revenue exceeded management expectations as Adjusted EBITDA is expected to hit the upper end of the range. Fiscal 2021 revenue outlook remains unchanged ($ 73.5 million CA) with adjusted EBITDA of CA $ 6.4 million, the change in EBITDA reflecting the company’s commitment to significant investments during fiscal 2021 to focus on growth and expansion in the States United and Canada Bragg will continue to update its progress in its upcoming financial reports for fiscal 2020 in March 2021.

