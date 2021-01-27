Winning $ 150,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased In Windsor Set To Expire Wednesday – CBS Denver





WINDSOR, Colorado (CBS4) – A winning Powerball ticket sold at Windsor King Soopers in August will expire Wednesday night. The ticket, valued at $ 150,000, must be redeemed at a Colorado Lottery office before the end of activities on Wednesday or the money will be distributed. “We really hope this player shows up or else he will lose $ 150,000,” said Tom Seaver, Colorado Lottery Manager. Powerball rules state that the ticket must be claimed within 180 days of the draw, and since the payout is over $ 600, it must be claimed at any of the four Colorado Lottery offices across Colorado for working hours. Seaver has repeatedly stated that the winning tickets are accidentally destroyed, thrown away or ignored by the owner. Sometimes people accidentally put their bills in the laundry cycle or throw them away. Others assume they haven’t won after hearing the jackpot has been hit elsewhere, forcing them to toss the ticket without realizing that smaller prizes are available. “There are a lot of ways to lose a ticket, and unfortunately it happens sometimes,” Seaver said. In Colorado, the lottery has had 16 previously unclaimed big prizes. A MegaMillions ticket in 2016 valued at $ 1 million was unclaimed, as was a $ 2 million Powerball ticket in 2013. While Seaver said the Colorado Lottery still wanted the rightful owner to claim their prize, he assured the money would be put to good use by the rest of the state if the prize was not claimed. “It is not wasted, the money will go to good causes,” Seaver told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “It would be split between Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the BEST School Development Fund.” Bridget Kochel, of CPW, said her organization is more than willing to claim her 10% stake of the unclaimed money if the legitimate winner does not show up. “We always look forward to investments that will help our state park and our wildlife systems,” Kochel said. A portion of ticket sales are already going to certain CPW efforts, and unclaimed winnings are the icing on the cake. Funds from lottery sales in 2020 helped the state buy Fishers Peak State Park. The money also helps fund the efforts of 41 other parks as well as some CPW projects. “(Lottery money) helps improve state trails and widen river greenways. It also helps protect very important wildlife habitat, ”Kochel said. While Kochel and Seaver are hopeful that the winner will eventually claim their prize within the last 24 hours, the two said they were happy to know the money would be used properly if not claimed. “This money is very important to Colorado and protects the land for future generations,” Kochel said. The winning numbers for the August 1 Powerball draw are 6-25-36-43-48 PB: 24 PP: 3. For more information, visit coloradolottery.com.

