SHARC Energy closes 15% Greenshoe Canadian Stock Exchange: SHRC.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (the Company or SHARC Energy) is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the company has awarded and closed a 15% green footwear option on the $ 3.0M offering which was closed on December 18, 2020. SHARC Energy completed the sale of 1,500,000 common shares (each, one Share) on the basis of a private placement without a broker at a price of $ 0.30 per share for gross proceeds of $ 450,000 (the Greenshoe). Greenshoe’s proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes in support of its sales and marketing efforts.

In connection with the Offer, the Company paid the eligible finders a total cash commission of $ 22,500 and issued 150,000 indemnification warrants to the eligible finders (the Compensation mandates). Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one share of the company at an exercise price of $ 0.45 for a period of two years following the date of issue.

All the securities issued in the context of the Offer will be subject to a statutory holding period of four months and one day after the date of issue of the Share concerned.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US nationals. missing registration or applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from wastewater. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling and hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, reducing their costs. energy costs and their carbon footprint. SHARC Energy is listed on the stock exchanges in Canada (CSE: SHRC), in the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and in Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information on the Company is available on our website at www.SHARCenergy.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

