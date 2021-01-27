Business
SHARC Energy closes 15% Greenshoe Canadian Stock Exchange: SHRC.CN
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (the Company or SHARC Energy) is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the company has awarded and closed a 15% green footwear option on the $ 3.0M offering which was closed on December 18, 2020. SHARC Energy completed the sale of 1,500,000 common shares (each, one Share) on the basis of a private placement without a broker at a price of $ 0.30 per share for gross proceeds of $ 450,000 (the Greenshoe). Greenshoe’s proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes in support of its sales and marketing efforts.
In connection with the Offer, the Company paid the eligible finders a total cash commission of $ 22,500 and issued 150,000 indemnification warrants to the eligible finders (the Compensation mandates). Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one share of the company at an exercise price of $ 0.45 for a period of two years following the date of issue.
All the securities issued in the context of the Offer will be subject to a statutory holding period of four months and one day after the date of issue of the Share concerned.
The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US nationals. missing registration or applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.
About SHARC Energy
SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from wastewater. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling and hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, reducing their costs. energy costs and their carbon footprint. SHARC Energy is listed on the stock exchanges in Canada (CSE: SHRC), in the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and in Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).
Further information on the Company is available on our website at www.SHARCenergy.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Lynn mueller
Chairman and CEO
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Hanspaul Pannu
Financial director
SHARC energy
Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4
Email: [email protected]
For media inquiries, please contact
Mike Tanyi
Marketing and IT Director
SHARC energy
Phone: (250)212-2122
E-mail:[email protected]
The Canadian Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”. “,” Should “and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information due to regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the company operates, economic conditions and other factors, many of which are independent. of the will of the company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
