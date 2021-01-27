Business
The hedge fund genius who started the game stops the rally at 4800% now calls it unnatural, crazy and dangerous
In April, Dr Michael Burry, the hedge fund investor who overdrawn mortgages millions during the 2008 crisis and was dramatized by Christian Bale in The Big Short, made a daring play deep inside the coronavirus pandemic.
Burrys Scion Asset Management hedge fund announced it bought 5.3% of struggling video game retailer GameStop
Burrys play helped spark one of the wackiest and most uncontrollable trades in financial history, which generated billions of dollars in paper profits for some investors, including many hobbyist speculators, and caused losses. billions of dollars for some of the worlds. the most sophisticated hedge funds.
GameStop went from a low of $ 2.57 per share when Burry was building his position this spring to over $ 240 at some point in after-hours trading, as a group of amateur speculators have used it. Reddit social media app to catch GameStops out of stock. The resulting surge in GameStops shares created a tightening reminiscent of the 2008 Volkswagens’ rise to a half-trillion dollar market cap during the depths of the 2008 slump, which led to around 30 billion dollars in losses realized in hedge funds.
At the behest of investors like Burry, GameStop has repurchased around $ 200 million in shares since 2019, reducing its outstanding shares by 38%. The buybacks, combined with massive hedge fund bets against GameStop, which is suffering from declining in-store video game sales, have meant it ended 2020 as one of the best-selling stocks in the world.
Enter the Reddit thread r / wallstreetbets, where for months the posters have been trying to bring out GameStop bears and inflate the company’s stock. As GameStop has grown thanks to the addition of Chewy
The battle royale is reminiscent of a similar showdown around 15 years ago, albeit that between professional traders, against today’s iteration, where amateurs face giant funds. In 2006, billionaire John Arnold traded for Brian Hunter of hedge fund Amaranth Advisors on a giant (long March / short April) natural gas futures exchange. The duel made Arnold a fortune, but cost Amaranth $ 6 billion and caused the funds to disappear.
While the valuation of GameStops has skyrocketed to $ 14 billion, making some retail traders millionaires, it has come at the expense of some successful funds. Hedge fund Melvin Capital, one of the biggest shorts leaked on GameStops, lost a shipment on GameStops squeeze. It was would have fallen by 30% on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal, and demanded a $ 2.7 bailout from billionaires Ken Griffin and Steven A. Cohen of Citadel and Point 72 Asset Management, respectively, to stay afloat.
As the pressure turned into a type of Wall Street fiasco once in ten years, entertaining fraternals, two of the biggest noisy mouths in the Silicon Valleys, Elon Musk and investor Chamath Palihapitiya, joined in.
Palihapitiya traded in the squeeze, buying buy options on GameStop, which appeared to speed up the squeeze on Tuesday afternoon. After Palihapitiyas’ tweet, GameStop went from the 90s to $ 147.98.
Within minutes of the market closing, Musk joined the party with even more powerful results. With tens of millions of avid fans around the world and a knack for shifting actions with a single, impenetrable tweet, Musk simply wrote, Gamestonk. He linked to the Reddit thread where the squeeze was coordinated. That was good enough for a 43% jump in GameStop shares in after-hours trading.
Now Michael Burry, the bull of the GameStops hedge fund, arguably the person who sparked the current circumstances with his massive buyout call, says the squeeze is unnatural, senseless and dangerous. In a tweet, Burry said the outbreak is expected to have legal and regulatory implications. (It appears he later deleted the tweet).
Maybe Burry is trying to put a lid on the Pandora’s Box he helped open. Or he may be suffering from a bit of FOMO or be afraid of missing out. The 3.4 million shares Burry bought for around $ 15 million was worth $ 710 million at current prices, making him a near billionaire.
Unfortunately for Burry, the securities deposits reviewed by Forbes indicate that he sold his GameStop before the fun really started. As of September 30, Burry only owned 1.7 million shares and it is more than likely that he continued to sell as GameStop entered the end of the year.
