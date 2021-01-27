Business
What the New York Stock Exchange looks like during the pandemic
Last April, TheStreet shared the coronavirus survival story of Peter Tuchman, the New York Stock Exchange’s “most photographed trader”.
If you’re wondering where he is now, here’s a follow-up story.
Well, 62-year-old Tuchman is back on the NYSE (literally). Tuchman, who fell ill with COVID-19 in March, was back in the NYSE for a few days in July but was unable to continue until November.
“I had the surgery because my cervical spine collapsed from COVID,” he said. “So I was away until November.”
NYSE reopened on May 26, 2020 with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with NYSE President Stacey Cunningham ringing the opening bell.
Tuchman, who is a regular NYSE floor trader, explained what the NYSE floor looks like these days.
“Before the pandemic, there were probably around 500 people on the NYSE floor,” he said. “Today we are about 125 people who include brokers, clerks and support staff.”
“The standards are very, very strict to protect against the spread of Covid,” he added. “We have the infrared temperature taken every morning as we walk around the building. There are random Covid tests on a regular basis.
When asked why he chose to go to the NYSE floor, when trading could be done remotely, he said, “The company I’m in, the business model I’ve built with my team here, the way we trade, the information we disseminate to clients, which gives them a trading model, cannot be done offsite or remotely. “
“I have to admit, as a person who has been here since 1985, that although we have a much thinner bunch of people on the ground,” he said. “On a daily basis for me, coming in here in the morning to see the bell ring and start trading stocks and being here for IPOs, direct quotes and PSPCs and to negotiate the opening and closing of the market is as exciting as that since the first day of my arrival. “
Not only is Tuchman active on the pitch, he’s become more active than ever. He teaches young traders who wish to learn how to invest.
“We’ve seen actions like GameStop (GME) – Get a report and Overstock (OSTK) – Get a report and the influx of 40 million new retail investors into the market on trading platforms. I think these are irresponsible and uneducated immature traders who don’t have the basics to trade a market like this, “Tuchman said.” So we put together a course and an 8 part course called Wall Street Global Trading Academy. This is an eight part course on the risk management and money management technical analysis board set up to help train the new retail investor.
If you are wondering if Tuchman is retiring soon, you are wrong.
“I’m not leaving yet. I’m not going to retire. All of these things are so exciting to me. That’s what wakes me up in the morning,” he said. “So in a way, it’s no different than it has been for 35 years.”
“It’s my life. I eat, I breathe, I dream it. To be back here is the greatest thing in the world,” he added.
Watch the video above to learn more.
