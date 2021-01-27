BOJ ETF doesn’t buy from distorting markets, says Kuroda





TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday rebutted criticism that central bank purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were distorting markets, suggesting he would not make any changes major to its asset purchase program at the moment. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a press conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon Kuroda also said that the BOJ’s ETF holdings were likely reporting unrealized profits of around 12 to 13 trillion yen ($ 116 to 125 billion) due to the recent rise in Tokyo stock prices. I don’t think our ETF purchase distorts the Tokyo stock market, Kuroda told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker about the potential side effects of his asset purchase. We buy ETFs as part of an overall monetary easing framework. We do not intend to end the framework or our ETF purchases, he said. A rough estimate shows that the market value of central bank ETF holdings will not fall below book value unless the average Tokyos Nikkei stock drops below 21,000, he said. The Nikkei was around 28,628 on Wednesday. The BOJ is currently committing to buy up to 12 trillion yen of ETFs per year as part of its massive stimulus package. These purchases have recently drawn criticism from investors and some lawmakers, who say it distorts stock prices and exposes the BOJ’s balance sheet to excessive market risk. Its holdings now total around 35 trillion yen, or around 80% of the Japanese ETF market. But despite years of buying, the BOJ only owns about 7% of the total shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Kuroda said, downplaying concerns that it dominated the market. The frequency of our ETF purchases has dropped sharply recently, as has the size of each purchase, Kuroda said. We bought in a flexible way taking into account the evolution of the market. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing it to maintain its stimulus package for years to come, the BOJ will review its policy tools to make them more sustainable and effective in a review scheduled for March. Sources told Reuters that the BOJ will not make big changes to its asset purchase programs, but will discuss ways to reduce ETF purchases without stoking market fears of a full-blown pullout ultra-loose politics. Reporting by Leika Kihara; Edited by Kim Coghill; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Kim Coghill

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos