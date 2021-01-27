Barometers prolong losses; Nifty holds 14,000 points





The benchmarks further prolonged trade losses early in the afternoon. As of 12:20 p.m. IST, the barometer’s index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 530.27 points or 1.10% to 47,817.32. The Nifty 50 index slips 144.90 points or 1.02% to 14,094. Across the market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.44% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.16%. The size of the market was small. On BSE, 1,065 stocks rose and 1,620 stocks fell. A total of 141 shares remained unchanged. Investor sentiment has been shaken after the novel coronavirus variant resulted in further lockdowns and other movement restrictions in some counties around the world. However, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in many countries has offered some breathing space. The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) monetary policy decision and President Jerome Powell’s briefing will remain on investor radar today. National stocks were also under pressure ahead of the monthly derivative expiry Thursday and the next Union budget. Derivatives: The NSE’s India VIX, a measure of expectations of short-term market volatility, rose 1.73% to 23.6475. Nifty futures on January 28, 2021 were trading at 14,088, down 6 points from the spot at 14,094. The Nifty options chain for the January 28, 2021 expiration showed a maximum Call OI of 54.30 lakh contracts at the strike price of 14,500. A maximum OI put of 47.70 lakh contracts was seen at 14,000 strike prices. Economy: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the slowdown triggered by the coronavirus in 2020 would be almost a percentage point less severe than expected. He said several vaccine approvals and the unveiling of vaccinations in some countries in December had raised hopes of a possible end to the pandemic. The IMF has projected an astonishing 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy in the world to record double-digit growth this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The IMF’s growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook update released on Tuesday reflect a strong rebound in the economy, which is expected to have contracted 8% in 2020 due to the pandemic . According to the IMF, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.8% in 2022 and that of China by 5.6%. With the latest projections, India regains the label of the fastest developing economies in the world. Coronavirus Update: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide stood at 10,02,70,602 with 21,57,349 deaths. India has reported 1,764,498 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,53,724 deaths, while 1,03 59,305 patients have been released, according to data from the government’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Indian. A total of 20,29,424 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 thanks to 36,572 sessions held until the evening of January 26, 2021, the eleventh day of the vaccination campaign, according to an interim report from the Ministry of the Health of the Union. Buzzing index: The Nifty Financial Services Index fell 1.55% to 14,909.15. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 3.35%), Axis Bank (down 3.14%), Sriram Transport Finance Company (down 2.80%), HDFC (down 2.60% ) and HDFC Bank (down 2.25%) fell. Impact on income: Aarti Drugs was down 2.22%. The drugmaker’s consolidated net profit climbed 144.9% to Rs 68.03 crore on a 12% increase in net sales to Rs 530.25 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared to Q3 December 2019. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 109.8% to Rs 90.37 crore in Q3 December 2020 against Rs 43.08 crore in Q3 December 2019. The current tax charge for the quarter jumped 74.7% to Rs 24 , 29 crore against Rs 13.90 crore as of Q3 December 2019. Can Fin Homes rose 1.44% after the housing finance company posted a 23.7% rise in net profit to Rs 131.92 crore on a 2.7% drop in total income to Rs 502 , 76 crore at T3 FY21 compared to T3 FY20. The housing finance company’s pre-tax profit stood at Rs 177.48 crore in Q3 FY21, up nearly 22% from Rs 145.57 crore in Q3 FY20. The tax charge increased 12% to Rs 45.39 crore in Q3 FY21 compared to Q3 FY20. Powered by Capital Market – Live News (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)







