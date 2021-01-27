Solutions 30 Defamation cases: Paris Stock Exchange: S30





Solutions30 remarkable performances in 20201 once again demonstrates its solid fundamentals and promising growth prospects despite the campaign of destabilization and disinformation of which it is the victim. Solutions30 has already filed a complaint with the French financial markets authority [Autorit des Marchs Financiers] and with the National Prosecutor’s Office for the dissemination of false and misleading information and market manipulation, following the publication of an anonymous report containing a large amount of false and misleading information.2 This information was released and exploited publicly by the hedge fund Muddy Waters, which in two letters dated January 25e and January 27e, 2021 and written under its own name, has made further false and misleading claims. These letters, the sole purpose of which is to profit from a fall in the Solutions30 share price, took place two trading days before the publication of the group’s annual report for the first and the day following the publication of a strong annual sales. growth for the second. Solutions30 categorically refutes the allegations made against the company in these letters and, given the seriousness of their content, has decided to file a defamation complaint. About Solutions30SE The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that transform our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses. Yesterday it was computers and the Internet. Today, its digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be the technologies that will make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million interventions carried out since its creation and a network of over 11,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the peninsula Iberian, UK and Poland. The share capital of Solutions30SE is made up of 107,127,984 shares, ie the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30SE is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN FR0013379484 – code S30). Indices: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com Contact Analysts / Investors Nathalie Boumendil | Phone: +33 6 85 82 41 95 | [email protected] Press – Image 7: Leslie Jung | Phone: +44 7818 641803 | [email protected]

Larger flora | Phone: +33 633 13 41 50 | [email protected]

Charlotte LeBarbier | Phone: +33 6 78 37 27 60 | [email protected] 1 See the press release of January 26, 2021 2 See Solutions30s answers: https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/

