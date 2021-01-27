Local Girl Scouts Make Adjustments For Pandemic, Won’t Let Cookie Season Slump





WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The coronavirus has stopped a lot of things, but it hasn’t stopped Girl Scouts from their biggest annual fundraiser. The 2021 cookie season for the Central Texas Girl Scouts began on January 20 and ends on February 28. Typically door-to-door in neighborhoods or face-to-face outside storefronts, due to COVID-19, Boy Scouts have had to find new ways to be successful at selling the addicting candy. Safety is our top priority, for girls and for clients, said Melissa Green, Girl Leadership Program Manager for Girl Scouts in central Texas. We socially obscure and distance the stands, but we have contactless delivery, we have drive-thru stands, you can order your cookies online directly from a Girl Scout, and you can even have them shipped to your home. To make sure the pandemic doesn’t win the 2021 cookie season, GSC is teaming up with food delivery service Grubhub – and soon Favor – on weekends to get people to bake them cookies. For the Waco, Temple and Killeen area, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, they can order through Grubhub and all proceeds will go to the girl who sells the cookies, Green said. When you place your order there is a scout here who bakes the cookies and collects them for the delivery man, it’s a girl. Green said some scouts are also leaving out their contact information so they can deliver cookies to the doorways themselves. It helps them with their entrepreneurial skills as well as learning about business ethics and goal setting, Green said of the importance of continuing to raise funds despite the pandemic. We never gave up on the Girl Scouts, we were very strong and we keep moving forward, and we don’t want to do that (give up) during this time either. Michelle Johnson, deputy troop leader at China Spring, said some girls and their families have opted out of selling cookies this year. However, for those who haven’t, it has already paid off, she said. Girls learn so much by persisting, Johnson said. Not only are they learning – she says they’re already selling more than last year, not just in her squad, but as a service area as a whole. I think people have been locked in and need their cookie solution, and so they’re buying, Johnson said. Johnsons’ daughter Sarah, 11, a fifth grader at China Spring Intermediate, set a goal of 1,000 boxes this year: in six days, the hangar has sold more than 700. We were trying to do the best we can with what we have, Sarah said. It’s not much harder, we just have to be more careful with what we do to stay within the guidelines. If something like this happens again, be prepared, she said. Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

