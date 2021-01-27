Stabilization notice InPost SA Amsterdam Stock Exchange: INPST





NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH COMMUNICATION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE ILLEGAL . LUXEMBOURG, January 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG hereby notifies that the stabilization manager (s) named below may stabilize the supply of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU ) No. 596/2014. The titles: Transmitter: InPost SA (“Transmitter“) Securities: Ordinary shares of the Issuer (“Actions“) (ISIN: LU2290522684) Offer size: 175,000,000 Ordinary Shares (excluding Over-Allotment Option) Offer price: EUR 16.00 per Ordinary Share Stabilization: Stabilization manager (s): Regarding the Shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG Start of stabilization period: January 27, 2021 End of the stabilization period: February 26, 2021 at the latest Maximum size of the over-allotment installation: 26,250,000 shares Stabilization trading venues: Euronext Amsterdam (without OTC)

And other backlog places (eg Turquoise, CBOE DXE) Over-allotment option: Terms: The Issuer has granted Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, in its capacity as stabilization manager, on behalf of the underwriters, the option to acquire up to 26,250,000 additional Shares at the price of the Offer (representing up to 15% of the size of the Offer). Duration: This option can be exercised, in whole or in part, for 30 calendar days after January 27, 2021. Warning In connection with the offering of the above securities, the stabilization manager, on behalf of the underwriters, may over-allot the securities or carry out other transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities above the market price. which might otherwise prevail in the free market. However, the Stabilizer Manager will not be obligated to enter into such transactions and there can be no assurance that the Stabilizer Manager will take stabilization measures and any stabilization action, if taken, may be discontinued at any time. Any stabilization or overuse action should be taken in accordance with all applicable laws and rules. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to subscribe, subscribe or otherwise to acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction whatsoever. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities issued by the Issuer in any jurisdiction. These written materials are not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan and do not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities to United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. In any EEA Member State to which Regulation (EU 2017/1129) (the “Prospectus Regulation”) applies, this announcement is addressed only to “qualified investors” of that Member State within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the Prospectus Regulation. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States. United in the absence of registration or exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There is no intention to register the securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of securities in the United States. In the United Kingdom, this advertisement is only distributed to persons who are “qualified investors” (within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU 2017/1129) and which is only intended for persons who are “qualified investors”, because it is part of UK domestic law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”)) and who are also (i) persons with professional experience in matters of investment that fall within the definition of investment professionals in Article 19, paragraph 5, Financial Services and the Markets (Financial Promotion) Act 2000 Ordinance 2005 (the “Decree”); or (ii) high net worth entities covered by Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Ordinance (all such persons being together referred to as “data subjects”). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be made only with the persons concerned. Anyone in the UK who is not a Relevant Person should not take any action on the basis of this posting and should not act or rely on it. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as the main information provider in the UK. General conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For more information, please [email protected] or visitwww.rns.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos