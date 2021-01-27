Louis Vuitton compensates for lower sales at LVMH





The boom in sales of LVMH fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, especially in China, helped cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which weakened the revenues of the French luxury group. LVMH has closed a $ 15.8 billion acquisition of American jeweler Tiffany in the midst of a pandemic. Much like its rivals, it has been hit by governments around the world who have forced retailers to close their stores during lockdowns. The decline in international travel has also deprived luxury goods companies of tourism revenue. But the improving context in China, one of the world’s largest luxury fashion markets and which relaxed Covid-19 measures in the second half of 2020, has helped some companies bounce back. LVMH’s fashion and leather goods business, home to Vuitton handbags and other brands like Christian Dior, performed better than analysts expected in the fourth quarter, with sales up 18% year-on-year like-for-like . Louis Vuitton is the group’s main revenue driver. This is an improvement over the third quarter, where sales at constant scope, which excludes acquisitions and currency effects, were already up 12%. LVMH CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony said on a conference call that new product launches planned before the pandemic – like a Vuitton handbag named after the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris – had helped the brand. LVMH – which sets the tone for luxury rivals such as Gucci-owned Kering with its profits – has also tracked marketing spending as some smaller peers cut spending and holding parades in cities like Shanghai despite the crisis had helped, Guiony said. “Louis Vuitton and Dior attracted the bulk of customer attention when no one was speaking,” he added. LVMH billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said in a statement the group was well positioned to build on a market recovery. Bernard Arnault Guiony said the company had no visibility on China’s prospects, however, at a time when new restrictions to tackle a resurgence in Covid-19 cases risked overshadowing Chinese New Year festivities in mid – February, usually a highlight of shopping. LVMH also owns spirits brands, such as Hennessy cognac, and operates duty-free shops in struggling airports. The French company continued its deal with Tiffany during the pandemic, but ended up renegotiating the price slightly lower. LVMH is now banking on strengthening its influence in jewelry, a resilient field of luxury goods. The LVMH group’s global turnover for the period from October to December amounted to 14.3 billion euros, in line with forecasts. For the full year 2020, LVMH’s sales reached 44.65 billion euros, down 16% compared to the previous year on a like-for-like basis. LVMH’s net profit reached 4.7 billion euros, down 34% from a year earlier, while profits from recurring operations – or earnings before interest and taxes – fell 28% but exceeded largely analysts’ forecasts. The group has indicated that it will propose a dividend payment compared to the 2020 results of € 6 per share, including an interim dividend of € 2 per share paid in December. He reduced his dividend last year to € 4.80 during the Covid-19 crisis.







