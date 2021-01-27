Update of the Hinkley Point C Paris Bourse project: EDF





January 27, 2021 HINKLEY POINT C PROJECT UPDATE (1) Although affected by the Covid-19 health crisis, Hinkley Point C made significant progress in 2020 on site, in design execution plans and on equipment manufacturing. Against this background, a detailed schedule and cost review has been carried out to estimate the impact of the pandemic so far. This review concluded as follows (1): The start of electricity production from unit 1 is now scheduled for June 2026, compared to the end of 2025 as initially announced in 2016. Project completion costs are now estimated at around 2015 22 to 23 billion (2). Consequently, EDF’s forecast rate of return (IRR) is estimated between 7.1% and 7.2% (3). The risk of COD delay for Units 1 and 2 is maintained at 15 and 9 months respectively. The realization of this risk would entail a potential additional cost of the order of 2015 0.7 billion. In this case, EDF’s IRR would be reduced by 0.3%. The project focuses on the goal of raising the dome of Unit 1 by the end of 2022. (1) The information in this press release assumes the possibility of starting a return ramp to normal site conditions from the second quarter of 2021.

(2) Reminder on the costs previously announced in the press release of September 25, 2019: 2015 21.5 22.5 billion.

Net costs of operational action plans, in 2015 pound sterling, excluding interim interest and currency effect compared to the project’s benchmark exchange rate of 1 pound = 1.23 euros.

Costs are calculated by deflating the estimated costs in nominal terms using Construction OPI for all new work index.

(3) EDF equity IRR calculated at the exchange rate of 1 pound sterling = 1.13 euro and including the capped compensation mechanism in place between project leaders. The previous IRR of 7.6% to 7.8% was based on an exchange rate of 1 pound sterling = 1.15 euro. This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be verified on medias.edf.com

A key player in the energy transition, the EDF group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of activity: production, transport, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. The world leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified production mix based on nuclear, hydroelectricity, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in the supply of energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers(1), Of which 28.8 million in France. It achieved a consolidated turnover of 71 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Customers were recorded at the end of 2019 by delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas. Print this message only when absolutely necessary. EDF SA

