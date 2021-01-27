Global markets muted as investors wait for Federal Reserve meeting





European stocks drifted and US Treasuries traded steadily on Wednesday morning as investors refrained from making any big bets before the conclusion of the latest Federal Reserve monthly meeting. The benchmark Stoxx 600 was flat at the start of the session, while Germany’s Xetra Dax fell 0.4 percent and the UK’s FTSE 100 was also unchanged. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill, which crossed 1% for the first time since March 2020, with investors betting President Joe Biden’s stimulus package would fuel inflation, hovered around 1.04%. The dollar, measured against a basket of currencies, climbed 0.1%. These measures came before the conclusion of the first Fed meeting in 2021. When its chairman Jay Powell speaks to the media later, investors will want to ensure that the central bank does not have any immediate plans to cut. its $ 120 billion in monthly debt purchases. that have supported the markets during the pandemic. Any tightening of its monetary policy could encourage the liquidation of this year’s Treasuries and spill over into asset markets, changing the risk-free rate that underlies stock valuations and other valuations. Analysts and investors widely expect Mr Powell to signal that there will be no change in central bank policy for at least the rest of the year, as the rise in coronavirus cases continues to inflict damage on the US economy. “There isn’t much left for the Fed to do,” said Luis Costa, strategist at Citi, “far from a simple assurance that ultra-accommodative monetary policy will likely remain in vogue for the next few quarters.” Investors have looked to fiscal policy and the strength of the economic recovery in recent weeks. Mr Biden’s $ 1.9 billion coronavirus relief plan has met opposition from Republican lawmakers, as new jobless claims in the United States rise to more than 900,000 a week and that retail sales have declined for three consecutive months. “An economic rebound in the United States would be very dependent on the recovery but also [Covid-19] vaccines are deployed quickly and successfully, ”said Nic Hoogewijs, fixed income fund manager at Lombard Odier. “Any bump in the road would be a buy signal for safe-haven instruments” such as government bonds, he added. The yield on the 10-year bond, which moves inversely to the price of the security “should not exceed 1.4% this year,” he said. Any major change in monetary policy could be a game-changer. But Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said earlier this month that the central bank was unlikely to change interest rates until inflation stayed at 2% “for a while. an ”, while Powell also refuted speculation about an early exit from the asset. purchasing program. The oil market was in a more lively mood, with Brent rising 0.8% above $ 56 a barrel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos