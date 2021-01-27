GameStop trading could be consistently fake, says Massachusetts state regulator

Text size





Massachusetts’ leading securities regulator believes trade



GameStop



stock, which has skyrocketed, suggests that there is something systemic wrong with options trading surrounding the stock.

The inventory of video game retailers rose 93% on Tuesday and nearly quadrupled last week. It rose another 40% on Tuesday after-hours, to eclipse $ 200. Traders have bragged on online forums of taking big bets on stocks using options often called out of the money that only pay off if the stock soars.

William Galvin, the secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, said in a statement to Barrons who monitored the stock.

It’s definitely on my radar, said Galvin. I am concerned as this suggests that there is something systematically wrong with the options for trading on this stock.

Barrons awaits further clarification from Galvin on what specifically makes trading problematic.

Galvin has been active in overseeing trading activity, and even sued fast-growing online broker Robinhood late last year, claiming it was prompting investors to take risky bets.

The GameStop action (ticker: GME) has drawn particular attention on popular forums such as the Reddits WallStreetBets section, where the posters describe trading as a battle between them and the short sellers who are hoping for the stock tanks. . Reddit did not respond to requests for comment on the discussions taking place in the chat room.

Simply announcing a position in a stock is not illegal. But regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, monitor transactions for any signs of market manipulation and sometimes review what people are saying about stocks in public forums, according to Amy Lynch, a former US regulator. SEC who is now president of FrontLine Compliance, which consults with financial companies.

I’m sure the market regulation division is already looking into this, she said in an interview on Tuesday.

The SEC declined to comment when asked if the agency plans to trade the stock.

The concern when investors publicly tout stocks is that it could be part of a pump-and-dump system where someone can manipulate the sentiment of a stock in order to raise the price before it gets closer to the top, Lynch said. She had no knowledge of such a system in GameStop’s case, but the fact that the stock is moving with no apparent basis would hold regulators’ attention, she said.

Lynch said she doesn’t think the SEC will look into novice traders who are just looking to make money on a relatively minor bet. They will be more interested in large investors who might have more influence or in a group of investors working in tandem to manipulate stock prices.

They need to somehow be able to do an analysis of the activity of the chat room versus the movement of the stock, she said. I think this should be the first step. And then they have to try to find out who these people are who actually did these trades.

GameStop did not respond to Barrons request for comments on soaring value of stocks.

