Sensex Dips 938 Points, NIFTY Tanks Below 14,000 Level At Close Before F&O Expires





Close-out: Today’s drop took the BSE Sensex’s four-session total loss to 2382.19 points or 4.78%, while the 50-stock index lost 677.20 points or 4 , 62% in the last four sessions.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Office: Marking the fourth consecutive session of loss, the Sensex BSE benchmark on Wednesday lost 938 points and fell below the 47,500 mark, while the NSE NIFTY fell below the 14,000 level, mainly due to the generalized sale through meters and losses on the heavyweights of the Reliance Industries index, private lenders and certain IT stocks. BSE Sensex plunged 937.66 points or 1.94% today to settle at 47,409.93 at the Bombay Stock Exchange’s closing bell. Likewise, the NSE Nifty dipped 271.40 points or 1.91% to close the session at 13,967.50. About 1,053 stocks rose, 1,809 fell and 141 remained unchanged. Today’s drop took the total four-session loss of the BSE Sensex to 2,382.19 points or 4.78%, while the 50-stock index lost 677.20 points or 4.62% Over the past four sessions. On the chart Sensex, Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC, Asian Paint Tata Motors, Tata Steel and GAIL were among the big losers. Among the constituents of Sensex, 24 stocks closed in the red and 6 in the green. Volatility also remained high ahead of the monthly F&O expiration on Thursday, with India VIX up 4.93 percent to 24.39. Analysts said investors recently preferred to take profits off the table before the Union budget and futures and options (F&O) expires. Foreign investors on Monday sold shares worth Rs 765.30 crore on a net basis in the Indian capital market, according to foreign exchange data. Indian stock markets were closed on Tuesday for Republic Day. Elsewhere in Asia on Wednesday, stocks ended mixed, as investors became cautious after Wall Street slipped to record levels. Meanwhile, Brent, the world’s benchmark for oil, was trading 0.41% higher at 55.87 a barrel. On the forex front, the rupee finished 2 paise higher at 72.92 against the US dollar. Posted by:

Talibuddin Khan

