ScS Sofa Company Sells Increased As Locks Focus On Homes | Retail business





Sofa retailer ScS has seen a surge in sales in the past six months as stranded consumers choose to spend money on new furniture for their homes. Gross sales of ScS rose 13.9% in the 26 weeks to Jan. 23 to 182.3 million, from 160 million a year earlier. However, the company, one of Britain's largest retailers of upholstered furniture and flooring, said new orders collapsed over the past month, with renewed coronavirus restrictions forcing ScS to shut down its stores during its winter sales. The retailer saw a significant increase in new orders in June and July 2020 after the first lockdown, thanks to pent-up demand. The majority of ScS customers have chosen to wait until stores reopen to try their fabric and leather sofas in person, before deciding which one to buy. ScS said it also experienced strong trading in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, pushing its order backlog to 90.5 million including VAT on January 23 of this year, 16.8 million more than the same. point a year earlier. However, order intake in the group fell 65% between December 20 and January 23, compared to a year earlier, with the impact of new store closings having a negative impact. As a result, order intake in the six months from July 26 ended down 9% from a year earlier. ScS said more than half (57) of its 100 stores were able to trade on Boxing Day, when it began its winter sales, and the stores traded well as long as they were open. However, new restrictions resulted in the closure of all its branches before January 4. The group's website has picked up some of the looseness during repeated store closings, and online orders are up 98% from the same period a year earlier. The company's distribution centers remained open during current Covid-19 restrictions, in line with government guidelines, which was not the case during the first nationwide lockdown, allowing the company to continue delivering products to its customers. Despite repeated store closings, ScS said it remains cautiously optimistic about the prospects for companies, thanks to the strong negotiation it experienced once previous coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

