Get answers to your PPP questions today





HOUSTON If you are a small business owner or know someone who is, tell them about the Texas Governors Webinar Wednesday to give an update on recovery resources through the Small Business Administration, such as the paycheck protection program. They will answer questions live during the online session today from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. You don’t have to pay to participate, but you must register online as the maximum capacity is 10,000 participants. Click here to join. What: Governors Small Business Webinar Series: Information on the New Round of PPP Funding When: January 27, 2021, 1:00 p.m. Or: Online webinar About the event: The Small Business Board of Governors will host a webinar for Texas small business owners to provide an update on recovery resources through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in particular the Paycheque Protection Program (PPP). Our expert panel will include senior executives from the SBA and small business development centers. They will explain recent changes and provide up-to-date advice on the new round of PPP financing, loan cancellation, Economic Disaster Lending (EIDL) and other important resources. The event will also include a live question-and-answer session with our panel of experts. We hope you will join us for this informative virtual event! Participation in the webinar is FREE, however, the maximum capacity is 10,000 participants. Governor’s Office Public Event Attendance Notice: Persons with disabilities who plan to attend the event and may require aids or ancillary services should contact the Small Business Assistance Office of the Office of Economic Development and Tourism at (512) 936-0100 or [email protected], at least two (2) business days before the event so that the appropriate arrangements can be made.

