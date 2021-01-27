Salesforce Deploys New Vaccine Management Tool





Salesforce.com Inc. on Wednesday announced a new tool, Vaccine Cloud, to help government agencies, healthcare organizations, businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions quickly and efficiently deploy their programs. COVID-19 vaccination program. Salesforce CRM based in San Francisco,

considers technology to be critical because many government agencies and healthcare organizations lack the technological infrastructure to handle the complexity, speed and scale required to deliver vaccines while administering Biden is trying to reach its goal of 100 million shots in 100 days. Organizations have been hampered by managing stocks and logistics, registering people and planning their vaccines, raising awareness among beneficiaries and monitoring vaccine results. It’s essentially a larger ecosystem of what we did earlier, Dr Ashwini Zenooz, Salesforces medical director, told MarketWatch. As vaccines gain in importance, you need a central system that ties it all together. It’s a lot of heavy work on the backend. County Health Informatics and Technology Director Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit says a client, Lake County Illinois Department of Health, is using technology to alleviate logistical challenges in the vaccination process . Some 200,000 residents have signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. In California, where Salesforce has assisted the state with COVID tracking, further help with vaccine management is underway, Zenooz said, though she declined to provide further details. We were trying to make the process as transparent as possible, she said, as the Biden administration tried to achieve an ambitious goal: to increase shooting in the spring and achieve herd immunity nationwide from ‘by the end of summer. The cloud tool joins Salesforce’s growing vaccine distribution effort to put the needle in the arms. As part of a partnership with International Business Machines Corp. IBM,

Salesforce is helping expand the availability of IBM Digital Health Pass, the company’s new health passport app, to help organizations verify an individual’s immunization status and other relevant health identifying information. In addition to its partnership with IBM, Salesforce is partnering with the global immunization agency Gavi on its project to distribute the vaccine fairly in 190 countries. Salesforce is also part of a project with the MTX consultant for Chicago to manage vaccine distribution, an arrangement that could be extended to more cities.

