How GameStops Reddit and the options-fueled stock rally went





Shares of GameStop are more than seven-fold in 2021, up from a 2.5% rise in the S&P 500. The Grapevine, Texas-based video game retailer has become a favorite among online traders investing in defended businesses on the Reddit WallStreetBets forum.

These investors target short sellers who bet stocks will fall due to what they see as the trading challenges of companies. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s basket of the 50 stocks with the highest short-term interest rate has bet Wall Street that stocks will fall up 25% for the year through Friday. The surge in the prices of heavily sold stocks like GameStop resulted in heavy losses in hedge funds that bet against stocks, which led to an emergency $ 2.75 billion deal to save one of these companies.

GameStop’s shares began to take off on January 11, after the company announced it had agreed to add three new directors to its board, and the rally gathered pace in the days that followed. The gains partly reflect the popularity of the past few months of dynamic trading, the practice of investing in companies with rising stock prices in the hope of continuing to do so, and a surge over the past year in options trading, which allows users to make big bets with a relatively low initial investment. How are the options listed? Options are contracts that allow investors to buy or sell a stock at a specified price, on or until a specified expiration date. They have become more and more popular with small investors in recent years as brokerages have made their trading cheaper and easier. Option trading volume set a record last year, averaging just under 30 million contracts per day. This year, that number exceeds 40 million, according to Options Clearing Corp., an increase of more than a third. Options are particularly popular among WallStreetBets users, which has become a hotbed for day traders who exchange trading ideas and stack hot stocks. How do GameStop traders use options? There are two versions of options: call options, which confer the right to buy shares under specified conditions, and put options, which confer the right to sell them. Calls are especially popular with the WallStreetBets crowd, as buying them is an inexpensive way to bet that a stock will rise. Take the market action on Tuesday, for example. GameStop closed at $ 147.98 a share. At that point, call options that allowed investors to buy GameStop shares at $ 200 by Friday were trading for around $ 19 per share, a fraction of the cost of a real share. If you bought such an option and GameStop rallied, the price of your option would rise and you could probably sell it for a quick profit. If you had real GameStop stock, you would benefit from the rally as well, but you probably won’t get as big a return as you would with calls. Alternatively, the use of options can help reduce the risk for investors. For example, if you buy GameStop stocks, you can protect your portfolio by buying puts that allow you to sell GameStop at, say, $ 100 a share. That way, if GameStop drops below $ 100, you can exercise the puts, making up for your losses on the stocks themselves. Why are stocks soaring if the stock is about options? When you buy a call option, someone else must sell it to you. Typically, this is a market maker electronic trading firm that buys and sells stocks, options, or other assets throughout the day, such as Citadel Securities LLC or Susquehanna International Group LLP. Market makers do not make long-term bets on company stock prices. So when such a company sells you a GameStop call option, the market maker usually covers that risk through a separate transaction. Often, he will buy shares of GameStop. In options parlance, this is called delta hedging, and this is why a massive purchase of call options can drive up the price of the underlying stock. Additionally, as the stock price approaches the level at which call options can be exercised, $ 200 in the GameStop example above, market makers can step up their stock purchases to maintain a neutral position. GameStop options trading volumes have exploded over the past two weeks, according to data provider Trade Alert. For most of the past week, calls were more actively traded than puts, a sign that investors were generally more bullish than bearish on the stock. Two executives from options market management companies said delta hedging played a role in recent rallies of hot titles such as GameStop. In extreme cases, this can become a self-reinforcing mechanism, with day traders buying more calls and pushing market makers to buy stocks, raising the price of stocks and encouraging more traders to take the plunge. ‘action. It can take on a life of its own, said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. Traders are buying and selling stock options at an all time high. WSJ explains how call and set-up contracts work and why they come with hidden risks for amateur investors. Illustration: Zoe Soriano for the Wall Street Journal

What are the experts saying? The scale and pace of the rally in GameStop, BlackBerry, and other stocks this year has taken Wall Street by surprise, and no one knows how long the gains will continue or what companies might be caught in the next frenzy. But industry veterans warn that a one-stock rally based on speculative buying of call options by small investors will inevitably collapse, for a handful of reasons. Among them: Many of these companies were in the throes of trade tensions even before soaring stock prices sharply raised their valuations. Valuations and fundamentals tend to be closely linked over time, analysts say, and higher valuations often mean stocks are prone to sudden drops. Newsletter Sign-Up Market alert Main news from the financial market and trading. Investors who buy their call options at the start of the rally and then exit before it ends, will benefit, perhaps quite generously. Many have already done so, judging from Reddit posts, with one user claiming to have made over $ 11 million in GameStop calls. But buying later in the frenzy, when prices are already high, means taking extraordinary levels of risk, according to traders. Many buyers will end up with expensive call options that will quickly lose value and likely expire worthless. Meanwhile, the surge in stocks will likely bring deep-pocketed investors back into the fray to bet against them. As the daytrading mob shifts to other stocks, the boom that fueled triple-digit gains is likely to collapse, traders and portfolio managers warn. Eventually, a bigger bully is coming, said Stino Milito, co-chief operating officer at Dash Financial Technologies, an options brokerage firm. You get fat guys saying this is ridiculous. It cannot continue. Write to Alexander Osipovich at [email protected]

