



BMW’s electrified model lineup has grown with the addition of new entry-level plug-in hybrid versions of the 3 and 5 Series. Headed for German dealerships in March, but not currently for a UK launch, the new 320e and 530e will be found under the existing 330e and 530eas as part of the company’s drive to increase sales of electrified models from 50% this year compared to 2020. The BMW Group will offer 15 BMW models and one Mini model – the Countryman – with plug-in hybrid powertrains from March and 25 individual models by 2023. As with their non-electrified counterparts, the 20 badge models consume less power than the 330e and 530eb but will also cost less. Both models will pair a 161 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor for combined outputs of 201 hp and 258 lb-ft. Transmission is sent from both engines via an eight-speed automatic gearbox to the rear axle as standard, but the Touring version of the 320th will be available with four-wheel drive. With the energy stored in a 12.0 kWh lithium-ion battery under the rear seat, the new entry-level PHEVs are capable of a range of between 25 and 35 miles on electricity alone and can be charged at high speeds. of 3.7 kW for an 80% recharge. 2.6 hour time. According to specs, the new 320i is officially capable of 128-217mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, while the 520th will muster 149-217mpg. The 320th sedan will cover 0-62mph in 7.6sec, while the estate takes 7.9sec in rear form, or 8.2sec in xDrive form. The larger 520th sedan covers the same terrain in 7.9 seconds and the estate in 8.2 seconds. Each comes standard with BMW’s new Live Cockpit Plus connectivity software, which gives drivers access to various digital services, including ‘eDrive Zone’. The platform uses geolocation to automatically switch the car to EV mode in designated areas of more than 80 European cities, helping to reduce emissions and noise in urban areas, as well as minimize fuel waste. The BMW points program rewards drivers for every kilometer driven on electric power, giving points which can then be converted into credit at BMW public terminals. READ MORE 2020 BMW 3 Series 330e Long-Term Review Overview of the BMW 530e iPerformance BMW prices for new plug-in hybrid models in UK

