Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day with Gina Ferwerda’s famous recipe





All eyes were on Gina's cake when she won a Good Morning America Chocolate Cake contest in 2016, now she's sharing her recipe!

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan Wednesday is National Chocolate Cake Day, so 13 ON YOUR SIDE is celebrating with a recipe we know you’re going to want to try at home. If you watch Good Morning America, you might remember that in 2016, West Michigan cookbook author Gina Ferwerda won her chocolate cake contest with her decadent pretzel-crusted chocolate cake. with peanut butter frosting. All eyes were on Gina’s cake when she won and now she’s sharing her recipe! Pretzel Crusted Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting Pretzel crust

2 cups finely crushed pretzels

1/2 cup of sugar

1 cup of melted butter

1 egg, beaten Chocolate cake

1 3/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

2 cups of sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 eggs

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

3/4 cup milk

1 cup of French vanilla coffee Icing

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup of icing sugar

1 cup of peanut butter

1/2 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk (or chocolate almond milk or cold coffee) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 pan with non-stick spray. In a medium bowl, combine pretzels, sugar, butter and egg. Add to the bottom of the pot, press for even distribution. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, salt, cocoa powder and baking soda. Put aside. Using an electric mixer, cream together the sugar and butter on high speed using the paddle attachment until creamy. Turn the mixer to low heat and slowly add the eggs, vanilla, milk and coffee. Beat for 2-3 minutes. Add the ingredients for the dry flour and beat until combined. Scrape the sides, if necessary. Continue to mix until all the ingredients are well incorporated. Pour the cake mixture over the pretzel crust and bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick is clean. Let cool. To make the frosting, add all the ingredients together and beat until creamy. Frost cake when cool, then cut into desired portions. Refrigerate the remaining cake. Note: do not hesitate to cover the entire mold with baking paper beforehand. When the cake is baked, it will be easy to remove, frost and cut. Tip: For a shortcut, feel free to use a boxed chocolate cake (I prefer a Devils Food cake mix), but homemade the pretzel crust and peanut butter frosting. For more recipes like this, visit Gina’s website. Make it easy to stay up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Got a news tip? Email [email protected], visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our Youtube channel.

