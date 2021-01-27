Business
Tufts Medicare 2021 Supplement Plans
in one look
- Tufts offers Medigap plans in the state of Massachusetts.
- If you were eligible for Medicare before January 1, 2020, you can purchase Plan 1 and get coverage for the Part B deductible.
- The 1a and Core plans are available to all Massachusetts Medicare beneficiaries.
- You can add optional dental coverage to any Tufts plan.
Tufts Health Plan was founded in Massachusetts in 1979. Today, the company has grown to offer Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans in many areas of Massachusetts.
Tufts offers the three Medigap plans available in Massachusetts: Plan 1, Plan 1a, and Core.
Tufts Medicare supplement plans, also known as Medigap plans, provide coverage for some of the costs that you normally incur when using Medicare. These costs generally include:
- franchises
- coinsurance
- quota
Tufts plans follow Medigap rules that apply in Massachusetts.
In Massachusetts, all plans must cover what the state calls basic benefits. These include:
- Part A Co-insurance costs for hospital and palliative care
- Part B coinsurance costs
- 365 additional days of hospital care after your Part A benefits have been used
- the first three pints of blood you need each year
All Tufts Medigap plans also offer mental health coverage for inpatients. Depending on your plan, you may also get coverage for costs, including:
Medicare Part B deductible coverage is only available with Plan 1.
You can only purchase Plan 1 if you became Medicare Eligible before January 1, 2020. If you became Medicare Eligible more recently, you will not be able to purchase Plan 1. You will need to choose from the Main Plan or the Plan. 1a.
The table below provides a comparison of what each Tufts plan covers:
Additional benefits of the Tufts Medigap plan
Tufts Medigap plans also offer additional benefits to members. The following extras are available with all plans:
- a wellness allowance of $ 150 for gym memberships and wellness expenses
- reduced premium for your first 3 years of membership if you enroll within 6 months of becoming Medicare eligible
- optional dental insurance plan to supplement your monthly premium
Members who join Plan 1 or Plan 1a can also receive a benefit of $ 100 for glasses each year.
The coverage for each Tufts plan is slightly different. Which plan is right for you will depend on your budget and health care needs.
Here are the proposed plans:
- Tufts Medicare 1A Preferred Supplemental Plan. Plan 1a provides coverage for most Medicare expenses, with the exception of the Part B deductible. This is a good option if you want full coverage but are not eligible to purchase the plan. 1.
- Tufts Medicare Preferred Supplementary Plan 1. Plan 1 includes coverage for the Medicare Part B deductible and most other out-of-pocket expenses. It is only available to people eligible for Medicare prior to January 1, 2020.
- Tufts Medicare Preferred Supplemental Basic Plan. The Basic plan covers some of the daily Medicare costs, such as Part B coinsurance. You will pay Part A and B deductibles with this plan.
Unlike many other Medigap plans, Tufts plans cost the same amount no matter your age or where you live in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts also has a guaranteed issue rule for Medigap plans. This means that you cannot be turned down for a Tufts Medigap plan.
The cost of each plan is shown in the table below:
Tufts members can also add dental coverage to any plan for an additional $ 48 per month.
Medigap is coverage intended to supplement the initial Medicare coverage. Original Medicare includes Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Medicare Part B (medical insurance).
When you use original Medicare, you are responsible for a handful of costs. These include:
- quota
- coinsurance amounts,
- franchises
When you use a Medigap plan, you won’t have to worry about these costs.
You will pay an additional monthly premium for your Medigap plan, but you will not pay as many personal costs when you need care.
Across most of the county, there are 10 separate Medigap plans. Massachusetts is one of three states, along with Wisconsin and Minnesota, that have their own Medigap plans and rules.
There are three Medigap plans offered in Massachusetts. All of the companies that sell plans in Massachusetts follow the same rules and standards. So the Massachusetts Medigap Core Plan covers the same costs regardless of which company you buy it from.
Medigap plans do not provide coverage for prescription drugs. You will need a Part D plan if you want prescription coverage.
If you’re not sure which Medigap plan is right for you, Medicare Advantage plans (Part C) are another option. However, you cannot use a Medigap plan and a Medicare Advantage plan together.
You can view the package options available near you on the Medicare website.
Tufts Medigap plans are available throughout the state of Massachusetts. Tufts offers Plan 1, Plan 1a, and Basic Plan.
If you became eligible for Medicare before January 1, 2020, you can purchase any of the three plans. If you became eligible for Medicare after January 1, 2020, you can choose between Plan 1a or the Basic plan.
Tufts members can receive extras such as a wellness allowance and have the option to add dental coverage to their plan.
