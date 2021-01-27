AstraZenacas share price and opportunities beyond vaccine deployment

AstraZeneca [AZN], Pfizer [PFE] and Moderna [MRNA] have all seen their stock prices drop since early December. The drop comes despite their names being synonymous with the coronavirus vaccine rollout, raising hopes the pandemic could end, as well as creating a renewed sense of confidence in an economic recovery.

This confidence is, however, likely to be delayed or problematic with the rollout, as seen last week when a stock market rally came to a halt as fears resurfaced.

In Europe, Pfizer and BioNTech [BNTX] clashed with the EU over a reduction in vaccine deliveries. This follows a decision by the European Medicines Agency that six doses of the vaccine could be extracted from each Pfizer / BioNTech vial, rather than five, due to the fact that some vaccines remained as original doses. A member state has threatened to sue pharmaceutical companies, while the decision to cut deliveries has caused European countries to slow down vaccination plans, as reported on Financial Times.

In the United States, the slow rollout of immunization is a constant concern. According to Anjalee Khemlai, senior reporter at Yahoo Finance, there appears to be a mismatch between what vaccine makers like Pfizer have available and what has been purchased, distributed and allocated.

Clearly, the success of the vaccination program has repercussions on other sectors including travel, hospitality and even fintech, with MasterCard [MA] and Visa [V] suffers from the lack of cross-border transactions.

Yet, for the pharmaceutical industry itself, any benefit associated with immunization deployments could be limited.

So why is the Astrazenacas share price falling, along with the shares of other coronavirus vaccine makers? The obvious answer is that vaccine development has already been incorporated into their respective stocks. Another is that with the treatments dominating the press, these stocks have seen short term day trading.

Yet what recent moves in stock prices disguise is that drug companies have always been profitable, remunerative defensive stocks that could be a welcome addition to any portfolio.

Why investors should look beyond vaccine deployment

AstraZenecas share price

AstraZeneca received backing from Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis, who initiated AstraZeneca hedging with a buy note, as reported by the investment website Fly. According to Papadakis, European pharmaceutical companies “are witnessing unprecedented therapeutic advances in some of the most intractable areas of drug discovery and unmet medical need.” This confirms the argument that investors are looking beyond the vaccine when considering pharmaceutical stocks, with Papadakis setting a 10,000p price target on the AstraZenecas share price, up 26.6% from compared to the current price (until the close of January 25).

Pfizers share price

In December, RBC analyst Randall Stanicky lowered his price target on Pfizer from $ 43 to $ 42, arguing that the stock already reflected successful vaccine development and would face increased competition in 2021. Stanicky also lowered its outperformance rating to that of the industry.

Still, Pfizer performed well last year, even as the pandemic squeezed its margins. In the third quarter, Pfizers’ biopharmaceutical business grew 4% operationally on the strength of its core brands, with Vyndaqel / Vyndamax global revenue of $ 351 million, up 125% . Still, total revenue of $ 12.13 billion was down 4% from the previous year.

Modernas share price

Moderna received a slew of downgrades from analysts in late 2020. Yet if the drugmaker is synonymous with its COVID vaccine in the press, its financial future could be elsewhere. Morgan Stanley, while lowering its rating on Moderna for being overweight for weight on weight, noted that vaccines, rare diseases and oncology were major opportunities for mRNA, over a longer period. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel also said the company is considering developing a treatment for seasonal flu.

“Vaccines, rare diseases and oncology [are] major opportunities for mRNA “- Morgan Stanley analysts

GSK share price

GlaxoSmithKline is a pharmaceutical company that did not benefit from a strong 2020 year [GSK]. More people staying indoors during the pandemic have led to reduced demand for his medical treatments. Over the past 12 months, GSK’s stock price has fallen 21.18%, but for bargain hunters this could represent an opportunity to buy high quality, profitable stock.

In the second quarter of last year, overall vaccine sales fell 29% to 1.13 billion, although things picked up in the third quarter with vaccine sales down just 9% from a year ago on the other to 2 billion. In the third quarter, GSK reported total sales of $ 8.6 billion, down 8% from the same period last year, with sales of successful Shingrix shingle treatment down 30 %.

GSK noted that prescriptions had returned to 2019 levels by the end of the quarter and that investors would look to signs of continued improvement when the fourth quarter results are released.

While COVID-19 vaccines can already be built into pharmaceutical stocks, then it might be worth considering larger pipelines before canceling the industry entirely.

Warning Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states opinions) is for general information purposes only and does not take into account your personal circumstances or goals. Nothing in this document is (or should be considered) financial, investment or other advice on which to rely. No opinion given in the Material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any particular person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements aimed at promoting the independence of investment research. While we are not specifically precluded from processing prior to providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its release. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer an opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets cannot be held responsible for any loss you may suffer, directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on the information contained herein. * Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.