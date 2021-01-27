Boeing (BA) reports staggering fourth quarter loss





Dow Component Boeing Company (BA) is trading down more than 3% in Wednesday’s pre-trade session after reporting a staggering $ 15.25 per share loss in Q4 2020, far worse than estimates loss of $ 1.63. Revenue fell 14.6% year over year to $ 15.39 billion, matching modest expectations. The company cited COVID-19 and 787 production issues for the shortfall, but has delivered more than 40 MAX-737 airliners and returned five more to its fleets. Key points to remember Boeing reported a much larger-than-expected quarterly loss of $ 15.25 per share.

The stock is trading below $ 200 for the first time since November.

The aerospace giant has pushed delivery dates back to 2023 and beyond.

Delivery forecasts may be overly optimistic due to huge supply issues. Commercial airline revenues fell 37% year-over-year, up 31% from the third quarter. The 737-MAX program is expected to deliver 31 airliners per month in 2022, while production of 787s will increase to just five per month. The company has pushed back deliveries 777 times to the end of 2023, but all projections are suspect as Boeing has done a poor job of forecasting demand since an Ethiopian airliner crashed in 2019. The MAX-737 airliner returned to the skies in the fourth quarter, but there is little demand for the aircraft, with severe travel restrictions around the world. Additionally, the pandemic has forced carriers to put hundreds of planes on hold, generating massive supply that will reduce demand for new planes in the future. In addition to long-term concerns, many analysts now believe business travel will never return to pre-pandemic levels as businesses have adapted to virtual meeting space, saving billions of dollars. in travel budgets. Wall Street consensus on Boeing has not improved over the past three months despite positive developments for the 737-MAX, with a “Hold” rating based on 10 “Buy”, 1 “Overweight”, 11 “Hold,” »2″ Underweight “and 3” Sell “recommendations. Price targets currently range from a low of $ 150 to a high of $ 306, while the stock will open Wednesday’s session near $ 30 below the median target of $ 222. There is room for a bit on the upside with this investment, but the huge quarterly loss will not spark buying interest. Point Request is an economic principle referring to a consumer’s desire to buy goods and services and his willingness to pay a price for a specific good or service. Holding all other factors constant, an increase in the price of a good or service will decrease the quantity demanded, and vice versa. Market demand is the total quantity demanded from all consumers in a market for a given good. Boeing Weekly Chart (2013 2021) TradingView.com

The stock returned to the 2007 high of $ 107.83 in 2013 and erupted, entering a broad range of trading in addition to a new support. It stayed within those limits in a secondary breakout in 2017, with engaged buyers generating impressive returns all the way to the all-time high in March 2019 of $ 446.01. A second MAX crash then triggered a global grounding, sending the price into a tumble that initially found support near $ 320 in the third quarter. Boeing broke range support in February 2020, dipping to a seven-year double-digit low, and rebounded above $ 200 in June. Multi-month consolidation squeezed into a November low, giving a strong buying momentum that built second quarter resistance before slipping below the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) in December. The stock has fallen since then and is trading below $ 200 for the first time since November. The Monthly Stochastic Oscillator is going through a buy cycle, while the weekly indicator’s sell cycle has moved into oversold territory. Taken as a whole, this decline is likely to hit bottom quickly, allowing bottom fishers to expose themselves to lower prices. Even so, the November gap of $ 158 to $ 172 remains unfinished, potentially acting as a magnetic target when investors realize the old Boeing could be gone for good. Point A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting this period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, using a range of values ​​limited to 0100. The bottom line Boeing sells after posting a much worse-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and announcing delays in important dates. Disclosure: The author did not occupy any position in the above titles at the time of

publication.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos