Europe lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights

(Reuters) – European regulators on Wednesday lifted a 22-month ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights after a design review and pilot training following crashes that killed 346 people.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) confirmed a provisional green light given in November, but dropped calls for an additional flight angle sensor to safeguard a system involved in the 2018 crashes and 2019.

Let me be completely clear that this journey doesn’t end there, Executive Director Patrick Ky said in a statement.

We are convinced that the plane is safe, which is the prerequisite for giving our approval. But we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations closely as the aircraft returns to service.

Regulators around the world brought the MAX to a standstill in March 2019 after two crashes in five months, in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The United States lifted its ban in November, followed by Brazil and Canada. Britain, which is no longer part of EASA after leaving the EU, immediately followed the lead of European regulators.

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun has predicted broader approvals by the middle of the year.

Relatives of some victims have criticized the decision to release the 737 MAX, the latest version of the world’s most stolen jet.

Accident investigations show that bad data from a single faulty sensor triggered a little-known software system that repeatedly pointed nose-down planes and overwhelmed both crews.

Boeing said data from the MAX’s two angle of attack sensors will be tracked in the modified aircraft, instead of just one as in the past. But EASA has suggested a third system of sensors to serve as a jury in the event that one of the main sensors fails.

The proposal, opposed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, sparked a transatlantic debate over whether existing changes would allow pilots to deal with any sensor failure or whether an additional safety net was needed.

Ky said in September that Boeing had agreed to install the computerized third sensor system on the next iteration, the 230-seat 737 MAX 10, followed by upgrades to other models later.

SENSOR REQUEST ABANDONED

However, in a document accompanying the non-grounding order, listing comments from the public, industry and relatives of some of those who died in the crashes, EASA dropped the request on the grounds that Boeing had promised other ways to secure the data.

He said Boeing had agreed to develop further changes within two years to improve outage monitoring and make it easy for pilots to select the right data. Boeing made no immediate comment.

Virginie Fricaudet, who lost her sister on Ethiopian flight 302 and who heads a France-based parents’ association, told EASA the MAX was aerodynamically unstable and urged it to demand a third sensor before leaving it fly again.

Naoise Ryan, who lost her husband, the deputy global chief engineer to the United Nations World Food Program, in the Ethiopian crash, called the MAX a bastard-type plane with modern modifications bolted to an airplane from years ago. 1960.

EASA recognized that the technical roots of aircraft would hinder the addition of a complex new system.

Due to the architecture inherited from the Boeing 737, installing an additional AOA sensor would require significant technical effort, he said, adding that Boeing has nonetheless demonstrated that its approach is viable and safe.

The challenges of modernizing upgrades, rather than the much larger expense of a clean sheet design, were further highlighted on Wednesday when Boeing took on a $ 6.5 billion charge to remodel part of it. its next 777X, including electronic controls.

Boeing has said the modifications to the aircraft, a derivative of its 1990s mini-jumbo 777, are intended to anticipate expected regulatory changes in the wake of the MAX crisis.