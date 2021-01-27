Business
Europe lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights
(Reuters) – European regulators on Wednesday lifted a 22-month ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights after a design review and pilot training following crashes that killed 346 people.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) confirmed a provisional green light given in November, but dropped calls for an additional flight angle sensor to safeguard a system involved in the 2018 crashes and 2019.
Let me be completely clear that this journey doesn’t end there, Executive Director Patrick Ky said in a statement.
We are convinced that the plane is safe, which is the prerequisite for giving our approval. But we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations closely as the aircraft returns to service.
Regulators around the world brought the MAX to a standstill in March 2019 after two crashes in five months, in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
The United States lifted its ban in November, followed by Brazil and Canada. Britain, which is no longer part of EASA after leaving the EU, immediately followed the lead of European regulators.
Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun has predicted broader approvals by the middle of the year.
Relatives of some victims have criticized the decision to release the 737 MAX, the latest version of the world’s most stolen jet.
Accident investigations show that bad data from a single faulty sensor triggered a little-known software system that repeatedly pointed nose-down planes and overwhelmed both crews.
Boeing said data from the MAX’s two angle of attack sensors will be tracked in the modified aircraft, instead of just one as in the past. But EASA has suggested a third system of sensors to serve as a jury in the event that one of the main sensors fails.
The proposal, opposed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, sparked a transatlantic debate over whether existing changes would allow pilots to deal with any sensor failure or whether an additional safety net was needed.
Ky said in September that Boeing had agreed to install the computerized third sensor system on the next iteration, the 230-seat 737 MAX 10, followed by upgrades to other models later.
SENSOR REQUEST ABANDONED
However, in a document accompanying the non-grounding order, listing comments from the public, industry and relatives of some of those who died in the crashes, EASA dropped the request on the grounds that Boeing had promised other ways to secure the data.
He said Boeing had agreed to develop further changes within two years to improve outage monitoring and make it easy for pilots to select the right data. Boeing made no immediate comment.
Virginie Fricaudet, who lost her sister on Ethiopian flight 302 and who heads a France-based parents’ association, told EASA the MAX was aerodynamically unstable and urged it to demand a third sensor before leaving it fly again.
Naoise Ryan, who lost her husband, the deputy global chief engineer to the United Nations World Food Program, in the Ethiopian crash, called the MAX a bastard-type plane with modern modifications bolted to an airplane from years ago. 1960.
EASA recognized that the technical roots of aircraft would hinder the addition of a complex new system.
Due to the architecture inherited from the Boeing 737, installing an additional AOA sensor would require significant technical effort, he said, adding that Boeing has nonetheless demonstrated that its approach is viable and safe.
The challenges of modernizing upgrades, rather than the much larger expense of a clean sheet design, were further highlighted on Wednesday when Boeing took on a $ 6.5 billion charge to remodel part of it. its next 777X, including electronic controls.
Boeing has said the modifications to the aircraft, a derivative of its 1990s mini-jumbo 777, are intended to anticipate expected regulatory changes in the wake of the MAX crisis.
Reporting by Tim Hepher, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Rachit Vats; edited by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]