Memory foam vs latex: pros and cons

The search for a mattress can seem overwhelming. Maybe you’ve finally decided that you want a foam mattress instead of a hybrid or innerspring mattress, but now you’re faced with another choice: What type of foam? Memory foam and latex are two common types of foam, but they are very different. Here, we explain the pros and cons of each, as well as what to think about before making your purchase.

Memory foam, also known as viscoelastic foam, is a type of polyurethane foam. Polyurethane foam is typically made from petroleum (crude oil), although it can also be made from vegetable oils, such as soybeans. Memory foam slowly compresses when pressure is applied, so it moves to conform to your body when you lie on it. When you get up, it slowly returns to its original shape. Most memory foam mattresses have multiple layers of foam. Depending on the types and densities of the foam layers, the mattress can be soft, firm, or somewhere in between. Memory foam is heat sensitive, so performance may vary depending on temperature and humidity. Since foam can trap heat, a common complaint of memory foam mattresses is that they sleep hot. To prevent overheating, some mattress manufacturers add cooling functions to their memory foam mattresses. Usually, mattress makers infuse the foam with gel for additional cooling. The gel can also make the bed more bouncy. Some brands also add perforations to the foam to allow air to flow through the mattress. Memory foam mattresses tend to last around 10 years.

There are two types of latex: natural and synthetic. Natural latex is made from rubber tree sap. Synthetic latex comes from a mixture of materials, most often a type of plastic called styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). Latex can be produced with two different methods: Talalay and Dunlop. In a Talalay latex mattress, tree sap only partially fills a mold, the rest filling with air. Talalay latex is inflatable and looks like a pillow. For Dunlop latex, the mold is completely filled with tree sap, creating a lighter top and a dense bottom. Dunlop latex is more durable, denser and less expensive than Talalay. Latex mattresses can have a lifespan of about 20 years.

Benefits of memory foam Conform to your body. Memory foam cradles you, helping to relieve pressure.

Memory foam cradles you, helping to relieve pressure. Low movement transfer. This is handy if you are sleeping with a partner, as you won’t feel the movements and turns as much as other types of mattresses.

This is handy if you are sleeping with a partner, as you won’t feel the movements and turns as much as other types of mattresses. Cheap. You can find a basic memory foam mattress for under $ 500. Disadvantages of memory foam Sleep warm. Without the addition of cooling gel, memory foam locks in heat.

Without the addition of cooling gel, memory foam locks in heat. Heavy. Memory foam is dense and can be heavy.

Memory foam is dense and can be heavy. Not ecological. Memory foam is usually petroleum based and takes a long time to decompose in a landfill.

Memory foam is usually petroleum based and takes a long time to decompose in a landfill. Gaseous effluents. A new memory foam mattress will emit chemicals for a few hours or days. These may have a strong odor, which may bother some people.

Benefits of latex Breathable. Natural latex allows air circulation and doesn’t sleep as warm as memory foam.

Natural latex allows air circulation and doesn’t sleep as warm as memory foam. Elastic. Latex quickly returns to its original shape.

Latex quickly returns to its original shape. Respectful of nature. Natural latex is made from rubber, which is harvested from rubber trees by tapping (much like with maple syrup). Since natural latex is a plant-based material, it will break down faster than memory foam in a landfill. Against latex Expensive. Latex mattresses can be expensive.

Latex mattresses can be expensive. Can be synthetic. Some companies sell latex mattresses made from synthetic materials rather than natural ones. Synthetic latex is not environmentally friendly. Be sure to do your research before making a purchase.

Generally speaking, if you are looking for an inexpensive mattress that is soft and conforms to your body, choose memory foam. If you don’t mind paying a little extra for something eco-friendly, or if you want something that feels springy, go for latex. Keep in mind that mattresses are more than their materials. You will also want to consider: Firmness. Many mattresses are available in firm, medium, or soft varieties.

Many mattresses are available in firm, medium, or soft varieties. Size. A thicker mattress will last longer than a thinner mattress.

A thicker mattress will last longer than a thinner mattress. Price. Mattresses can be expensive, although some brands of bed-in-a-box can be cheaper. Be sure to consider the reasons for the higher price before making a purchase.

Mattresses can be expensive, although some brands of bed-in-a-box can be cheaper. Be sure to consider the reasons for the higher price before making a purchase. Cooling features. Especially if you are choosing a memory foam mattress, you might want to keep an eye out for cooling features like gel foam.

Especially if you are choosing a memory foam mattress, you might want to keep an eye out for cooling features like gel foam. Cut. Make sure you choose a size that will fit your space well.

If you don’t like memory foam or latex mattresses, you have other options. Hybrid mattresses feature a mix of springs and foam, giving your bed a more bouncy feel. You can also opt for a straight spring mattress. These other types of mattresses vary in density and price, from affordable to luxury.