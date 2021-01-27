Activist investor launches proxy fight against Exxon Mobil





An activist investor has launched a proxy fight against Exxon Mobil, pressuring the US oil giant to focus more on renewables to improve its financial performance. Engine No. 1, a San Francisco-based investment firm founded by tech hedge fund veteran Chris James, on Wednesday named four candidates to join Exxon’s board of directors. The four nominee independent directors – Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala, Alexander Karsner and Anders Runevad – all have experience in oil and gas and renewable energy. The company’s decision on Wednesday to appoint four new directors to Exxon’s board officially kicks off its proxy fight to wrest control of the company’s management. “Investors increasingly want companies to focus on the long term and ExxonMobil is no exception,” the No.1 engine said in a statement. “We believe that the ExxonMobil board of directors needs new members who have a proven track record in positioning energy companies for today and tomorrow, and who are sufficiently independent from the current board to ensure a clean break with a strategy and mindset that has led to years of value destruction. and the company is poorly positioned for the future. “ EXXON: Why Houston takes the hit when Irving-based Exxon falters Exxon said on Wednesday it had committed to the No.1 engine since mid-December and will assess the company’s candidates. He said the company will continue to educate shareholders in the coming weeks on the company’s long-term strategy and actions to tackle climate change, including initiatives to commercialize essential technologies to reduce emissions and achieve societal objectives compatible with the

Paris Agreement. “ExxonMobil remains committed to investing in the company’s premier profitable opportunities, dramatically reducing costs and improving operational performance to deliver better returns to shareholders and maintain a strong and reliable dividend,” the company said in a communicated. Exxon, the world’s most valuable company just eight years ago, faces increasing pressure from some investors to change course as the oil giant recovers from the worst oil crisis in decades due to of the coronavirus pandemic. The Irving company cut billions of dollars in its capital budget, froze its dividend for the first time in nearly four decades, and laid off thousands of workers in an attempt to streamline operations in the face of low oil prices. During the recession, Exxon’s market value fell more than 50% to $ 191 billion, from $ 418 billion in 2013. The oil giant was removed from the list of companies that make up the Dow last year. Jones Industrial Average, a group of 30 key stocks that serve as a benchmark for the US stock market. Exxon’s exit left Chevron as the sole energy store on the Dow. The No.1 Engine, which is backed by one of the nation’s largest pension funds, the California State Teachers Retirement System, sent a letter last month to Exxon’s board of directors urging the company to energy besieged to face the risk posed by climate change to his business. The activist investor wants Exxon to “re-energize” by investing more money in renewable energy, refreshing its board of directors and revising its executive compensation. Exxon stock fell 2% to $ 44.91 early Wednesday.

