Business
AT&T Retains Wireless Customers, Adds 800,000 Postpaid Telephone Subscribers in Q4
AT & Ts’ focus on customer retention and strong promotions appears to be paying off, as the carrier reported a near-record fourth quarter churn rate, along with 800,000 postpaid net phone additions.
In total, AT&T said it added 1.2 million net postpaid connections in the fourth quarter. The 800,000 figure compares with 229,000 phone subscriptions added in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is also well above Verizon yesterday which reported 279,000 net phone subscribers in the last quarter of 2020, while preliminary fourth quarter results from T- Mobiles boasted slightly above AT&T at 824,000.
And it was a record fourth quarter and the second lowest on record for AT&T postpaid phone churn, which was 0.76%, down from 1.29% a year earlier. The churn rate for postpaid phones for the year 2020 was 0.79%
Switching activity has been lower across the industry, with AT&T focusing on retaining the high-value customers it has. This includes extending promotions from aggressive devices (like the 5G-enabled iPhone 12) to its existing customer base, as well as new ones. It’s a strategy CFO John Stephens previously recognized as coming with costs, but which has been classified as a very reasonable investment specifically for churn reduction impacts.
Stephens retires in March after nine years as AT&T chief financial officer and Wednesday marked his final earnings call at the carrier.
RELATED: AT&T CFO Emphasizes Resilient, Trusted Subscriber Relationships
AT&T plans to continue investing in customers, citing retention programs and increased device adoption as driving strong postpaid subscriber metrics in the fourth quarter. AT&T added 5.9 million wireless subscribers during the quarter, for a total of 182.6 million services.
To be the industry leader in churn this quarter, I think we’ve called it the right one, CEO John Stankey said of the strategy during the Q4 earnings call for the year. company. He noted an attractive gross add pool and good onboard customer treatment, who then signed up for an additional 30 months with the carrier via equipment installment plans. It’s a very fitting trade for the franchise right now given everything we have in front of us, he said.
RELATED: AT&T Aims To Be A Game-Change In Wireless Upgrades
While AT&T appreciates the momentum so far in growing relationships with customers, Stankey said the carrier would like to be more efficient with it.
I think we’ve done some really good things and made really good progress in self-funding a lot of what we’ve done in the market, but we haven’t fully self-funded yet, a Stankey said.
For 2021, AT&T expects consolidated revenue growth of around 1%, with wireless service revenue growth of around 2%.
RELATED: Verizon Brags About Fourth Quarter, But Didn’t Add As Many Subs As Expected
In the fourth quarter, AT & T’s mobility revenue grew 7.6% from a year ago to $ 20.1 billion, including a 0.5% increase in revenue from services to $ 14 billion and a 28.3% jump in equipment revenue to $ 6.1 billion.
Despite the subscriber gains, AT&T saw ARPU (average revenue per user) drop from $ 1.06 to $ 54.46, citing the loss of international roaming revenue as travel remains low.
With higher equipment sales, AT&T saw a 6.5% smartphone upgrade rate in the fourth quarter. The operator also added 4.8 million connected devices, including 40,000 postpaid tablets, contributing to a total of 5.9 million net wireless additions.
Revenues have increased, as have costs. AT&T reported $ 15 billion in mobility operating expenses, a 13.9% year-over-year increase, citing higher costs for equipment and commission, and content associated with HBO Max. Operating profit in the mobility segment fell 7.5% to $ 5.1 billion.
Wireless EBITDA of $ 7.09 billion decreased 5.8% and the EBITDA margin was 35.3%. The fourth quarter wireless EBITDA service margin was 50.6% compared to 54% a year ago.
RELATED: RELATED: AT&T Offers Aggressive Promotion for iPhone 12 – Analysts
New Street Research, in a note to investors, wrote on Wednesday that the company expected AT&T to withdraw its aggressive retention offers in 2021, but after the earnings call, it doesn’t seem likely that they will.
We expect T-Mobile to increase its share gains as we move through 2021, thanks to a strong network advantage. AT&T may slow these efforts somewhat with aggressive handset offerings; However, a better T-Mobiles network and a cheaper price will prove to be a tough game, New Street analyst Johnathan Chaplin wrote, also highlighting the ambitions of wireless cables. We would expect to see undergrowth decline at AT&T despite their investment; if growth slows and costs remain high, it will be difficult to sustain it.
Planned update after C-band silence period
Executives on Wednesday’s earnings call were unable to discuss everything related to the successful C-Band auction due to the FCC’s quiet period, but plan to do so. point at a virtual analyst event later this quarter with a revised outlook for leverage and a long-term debt ratio. target after the auction silence period ends.
The C-band allocation phase is expected to begin on February 8, following the clock phase that generated nearly $ 81 billion in gross revenue.
AT&T already had a lot of debt before the C-Band auction. It has reduced net debt by about $ 33 billion since acquiring the media assets of Time Warners, and by the end of the fourth quarter had 147 , $ 5 billion in net debt with about $ 10 billion in cash.
Analysts predict that AT&T spent heavily in the 107 auction, where bids for mid-band licenses far exceeded expectations, and the carrier reportedly sought to borrow $ 14 billion to help pay for the 5G spectrum as a price.
New Street Research had already increased its forecast for AT&T C-band spending to $ 27 billion, excluding compensation fees. New Street highlighted comments from carriers on revised leverage targets on Wednesday, another suggestion AT&T had pitched to Auction 107.
This seems to support the idea that they will invest more than their current leverage thresholds allow, and gives us more confidence in our estimates of spectrum distribution across the group, New Street wrote. The company forecasts that Verizon spent $ 29 billion and T-Mobile $ 13 billion.
New Street also argues that AT&T, like other operators, needs the key mid-band spectrum offered at auction 107 to be competitive in 5G.
RELATED: Intelsat, SES: Compensating C-Band On Time
We reiterate that AT&T is much better with higher leverage and more spectrum than the other way around. It would have been a colossal mistake to under-spend on this auction. None of the operators can do without the 3GHz spectrum, Chaplin wrote.
In a Wednesday note to investors, analysts at MoffettNathanson said AT&T was returning to growth over profitability, but the near-term impacts of doing so in both its wireless and HBO Max ambitions / Warner Bros mean less cash flow to pay off debt.
AT&T is clearly returning to growth rather than profitability (their drop in adjusted EBITDA of -10.3% over one year is proof of this). In doing so, however, AT&T is running up against rating agencies’ leverage ceilings, and through it, senior analyst Craig Moffett wrote. The sale of DirecTV will help slow the overall rate of decline in EBITDA, but will not solve the root problem. AT & Ts’ leverage is too high for a shrinking company, and its dividend is too high for them to do anything serious to reduce it. Something must give.
