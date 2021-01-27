Could actions even like GameStop kill the rise of Bitcoin? – TechCrunch

Cryptocurrencies, more than most other things, only have value because of a shared agreement that they are valuable. Their value is the product of digital handshakes over millions of transactions confirming this consensus. For bitcoin, the trust it is worth has become more valuable in recent months; it makes a tear.

The (very bizarre) question is whether a new avenue to enforce blind trust by bundling junk-level stocks and turning them into memes could threaten the appeal of cryptocurrencies to retail investors.

Over the past few days, we’ve seen stocks like GameStop, Blockbuster and AMC make unwarranted gains due to Reddit users in the r / WallStreetBets subdirectory, sparking a rush for heavily bypassed investor stocks. institutional. This in turn led to a short, troubling hedge fund squeeze, pushing the price of a stock worth around $ 5 for the majority of 2020 to well above $ 300 today. In a way, this is just an Occupy Wall Street protest taking place on Robinhood, on the other hand, it is a complete rejection of efficient markets and a reinvention of institutional trust.

Bitcoin has some fundamental differences from publicly traded stocks, many of which could be of great significance to those who bet on the coin as the currency of the future. But for retail investors who aren’t die-hard supporters, I imagine FOMO was one of the more intriguing assets in the cryptocurrency space. But if Bitcoin’s goal at the moment is simply a ‘store of value’, I think there is a world where individual investors could shift their interests elsewhere.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies haven’t seen a noticeable price movement in recent days – Bitcoin has fallen by around 6% in the past 24 hours, a hiccup when it comes to crypto movements – but afterwards Within weeks it has hovered well above $ 30k and stealthily above $ 40k the currency looks set to dip below the $ 30k range soon unless its trend reverses.

That said, Bitcoin is certainly an entity of a different scale than all of those memes lumped together with a market cap of over $ 560 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56 billion. Bitcoin has seen stratospheric growth over the past few months, so barring a disproportionate crash, it may be unlikely that retail investors will abandon it altogether in favor of buying crisp old Blockbuster stocks. That said…

It is cheaper to trade these same stocks and easier for retail investors to gain leverage through options. In short, for investors looking to have a good time or shoot the moon, the stock meme is a more fun place than crypto.

The main thing to consider is what if GameStop, for no reason, becomes a long-term store of value? When investors collectively begin to place blind trust in more long-term financial assets, does it devalue blind trust itself and the gigantic entities that had more of a monopoly on it? Most investors don’t expect this to happen, but stocks like Tesla are starting to live comfortably on ridiculous premiums that analysts can’t fathom. Tesla and GameStop are very different beasts, but I think institutions have a better understanding of GameStop’s rise.

The glitz to all of this is whether this pandemonium sparks a regulatory backlash, a possibility that, of course, doesn’t exist quite the same for cryptocurrencies from a central governance perspective. TD Ameritrade and Schwab are already restricting trading in some of these memes stocks today and I think there is certainly a universe in which the SEC aims to take a chance in this saga by promoting the sanity of the market and I am very much following. more convinced that there is a world where Reddit is being pushed to at least temporarily ban r / WallStreetBets for some unclear reason.