General Dynamics CEO Says Electric Boat Ready to Meet Growing Demand for Submarines

General Dynamics is equipped to meet the increased demand for Navy submarines, the company’s chief executive told investors on Wednesday.

With a multibillion-dollar contract for the Virginia Block V program, the company’s Marine Systems business hit record revenue in fiscal 2020. As the Trump administration planned more underwater work in the years to come, it is not clear whether the new Biden administration will continue the same shipbuilding path. But with the Columbia-class program being built at Electric Boat, General Dynamics anticipates increased growth over the next several years.

CEO Phebe Novakovic said in an earnings call that for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company’s Marine Systems group posted revenue of $ 2.9 billion, an increase of 11 , 4% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The shipping group’s revenues for fiscal 2020 amounted to nearly $ 10 billion, which Novakovic said represents an increase of 8.7 percent over fiscal 2019.

This is the highest quarterly and annual profit ever recorded for the maritime group. In our mid-year forecast, we forecast revenue of approximately $ 9.6 billion and operating profit of $ 845 million. We got on top of that for revenue and profit, Novakovic said.

In response to the significant increase in demand from our customer Navy which you can see in these results, we continue to invest in each of our yards, particularly at Electric Boat, to prepare for [Virginia-class submarine] Block V and the new Columbia ballistic missile submarine, she continued. So suffice to say they were ready to support our Navy customers as they increase their fleet size and deliver value to our shareholders as we work on this very large backlog and improve our return. on invested capital.

In October, Novakovic said the company was not yet preparing for the Navy to purchase three Virginia-class attack submarines per year, a goal former Defense Secretary Mark Esper had called earlier this this month during the synthesis of the architecture of its Battle Force 2045 fleet.

Since then, Trump’s White House has unveiled a shipbuilding plan for exercise 2022 that would order the Navy to purchase three Virginia-class submarines per year. It is still unclear how the industrial base, which has never built three Virginia-class boats a year, could maintain this build rate while also building the Columbia-class submarines.

It is also unclear what the new Biden administration plans to do with the shipbuilding plans of previous administrations.

In early fiscal 2021, the Navy issued Electric Boat a $ 9.47 billion contract amendment to begin construction of the lead Columbia-class ship, which will replace the Ohio-class submarines. Electric Boat, along with Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding, is also under contract for Block V of the Virginia program.

Novakovic attributed 50% of the growth of the Marine Systems group in FY2020 to the Columbia program and said it expects the group to see an increase in revenue of $ 400 million to $ 500 million per year. year.

“And then it will continue to accelerate as we increase production. So, at the moment, for 2021, as I mentioned in my remarks, there is a possibility of increasing the income, ”she said. “And it’s happening in shipyards with increased throughput. We integrate the work according to the pace of work, the schedule, the planning, the availability. “

Asked about the potential for flattening defense budgets, Novakovic pointed to the company’s stable activities in building Navy submarines, destroyers and tankers. She argued that General Dynamics is in a good position because the Navy has identified submarines as a crucial part of its strategy.

I am therefore convinced that, given my conviction that the defense budget is motivated by threat, that our key elements in the growth of our maritime group will be well supported. We believe the Navy will continue to need destroyers. The DDG-51 is proving to be a very versatile program, a platform that can take on additional missions, Novakovic said.

And then with our ancillary yard at NASSCO, you know, with the exception of nuclear powered aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines, all of these Navy fleets need gas, she continued. And the gas has to get there safely, quickly, and pumped efficiently. And that’s our new lubrication program.

