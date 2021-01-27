Business
General Dynamics CEO Says Electric Boat Ready to Meet Growing Demand for Submarines
General Dynamics is equipped to meet the increased demand for Navy submarines, the company’s chief executive told investors on Wednesday.
With a multibillion-dollar contract for the Virginia Block V program, the company’s Marine Systems business hit record revenue in fiscal 2020. As the Trump administration planned more underwater work in the years to come, it is not clear whether the new Biden administration will continue the same shipbuilding path. But with the Columbia-class program being built at Electric Boat, General Dynamics anticipates increased growth over the next several years.
CEO Phebe Novakovic said in an earnings call that for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company’s Marine Systems group posted revenue of $ 2.9 billion, an increase of 11 , 4% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
The shipping group’s revenues for fiscal 2020 amounted to nearly $ 10 billion, which Novakovic said represents an increase of 8.7 percent over fiscal 2019.
This is the highest quarterly and annual profit ever recorded for the maritime group. In our mid-year forecast, we forecast revenue of approximately $ 9.6 billion and operating profit of $ 845 million. We got on top of that for revenue and profit, Novakovic said.
In response to the significant increase in demand from our customer Navy which you can see in these results, we continue to invest in each of our yards, particularly at Electric Boat, to prepare for [Virginia-class submarine] Block V and the new Columbia ballistic missile submarine, she continued. So suffice to say they were ready to support our Navy customers as they increase their fleet size and deliver value to our shareholders as we work on this very large backlog and improve our return. on invested capital.
In October, Novakovic said the company was not yet preparing for the Navy to purchase three Virginia-class attack submarines per year, a goal former Defense Secretary Mark Esper had called earlier this this month during the synthesis of the architecture of its Battle Force 2045 fleet.
Since then, Trump’s White House has unveiled a shipbuilding plan for exercise 2022 that would order the Navy to purchase three Virginia-class submarines per year. It is still unclear how the industrial base, which has never built three Virginia-class boats a year, could maintain this build rate while also building the Columbia-class submarines.
It is also unclear what the new Biden administration plans to do with the shipbuilding plans of previous administrations.
In early fiscal 2021, the Navy issued Electric Boat a $ 9.47 billion contract amendment to begin construction of the lead Columbia-class ship, which will replace the Ohio-class submarines. Electric Boat, along with Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding, is also under contract for Block V of the Virginia program.
Novakovic attributed 50% of the growth of the Marine Systems group in FY2020 to the Columbia program and said it expects the group to see an increase in revenue of $ 400 million to $ 500 million per year. year.
“And then it will continue to accelerate as we increase production. So, at the moment, for 2021, as I mentioned in my remarks, there is a possibility of increasing the income, ”she said. “And it’s happening in shipyards with increased throughput. We integrate the work according to the pace of work, the schedule, the planning, the availability. “
Asked about the potential for flattening defense budgets, Novakovic pointed to the company’s stable activities in building Navy submarines, destroyers and tankers. She argued that General Dynamics is in a good position because the Navy has identified submarines as a crucial part of its strategy.
I am therefore convinced that, given my conviction that the defense budget is motivated by threat, that our key elements in the growth of our maritime group will be well supported. We believe the Navy will continue to need destroyers. The DDG-51 is proving to be a very versatile program, a platform that can take on additional missions, Novakovic said.
And then with our ancillary yard at NASSCO, you know, with the exception of nuclear powered aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines, all of these Navy fleets need gas, she continued. And the gas has to get there safely, quickly, and pumped efficiently. And that’s our new lubrication program.
Related
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]