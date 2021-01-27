Apple releases $ 100 billion first quarter in its history after strong demand for iPhone 12 vacations





Strong demand for Apple’s iPhone 12 and growth in its burgeoning digital services category led the tech giant to its most lucrative holiday quarter in company history despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Apple’s revenue rose 21% to $ 111.4 billion in the first quarter, reflecting the first full sales figures for the iPhone 12 since its October 23 release. Total revenue topped expectations on Wall Street, where analysts estimated sales at $ 103.28 billion, and marked Apple’s first quarter of $ 100 billion in history. The iPhone remains a pillar of Apple’s business. Sales of the latest iPhone model – Apple’s first to use 5G technology – generated $ 65.6 billion in sales, an increase of $ 10 billion in the category from the holiday season of the year. last year and surpassing the $ 59.8 billion expected on Wall Street. APPLE IPHONE DEMANDS A QUARTERLY RESULT “ ROBUS ” FIRST OF ALL “We are delighted with the enthusiastic response from customers to the unmatched range of cutting-edge products that we delivered during a historic holiday season,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO, in a statement. let’s also focus on how we can help communities. We are part of building back strong and equitably, through efforts such as our Racial Equality and Justice Initiative as well as our multi-year commitment to invest $ 350 billion across the United States. Teleprinter security Latest Change % Change AAPL APPLE INC. 142.06 -1.10 -0.77% Apple posted diluted earnings per share of $ 1.68, an increase of 35% from the same period a year ago. Analysts have projected EPS of $ 1.41. Revenue for Apple’s Mac, iPad and wearable segments also topped year-over-year totals as buyers stranded during the pandemic turning to technology for work and play. Apple’s service segment – which includes iCloud, Apple Card, and Apple Pay, as well as the company’s news, music and entertainment offerings such as the Apple TV + streaming service – continued to grow. The category generated approximately $ 15.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating expectations by approximately $ 1 billion. The iPhone maker did not provide a sales forecast for the second quarter. Apple has not provided sales forecasts in recent quarters due to uncertainty over the pandemic. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “Our sales performance in the December quarter was fueled by double-digit growth in each product category, which led to record sales in each of our geographic segments and a record level for our installed base. of active devices, ”said Luca Maestri, CFO of Apple. said in a statement. “These results have helped us generate a record operating cash flow of $ 38.8 billion.” “We also brought in over $ 30 billion in shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our goal of achieving a net cash neutral position over time,” added Maestri. Sales outside the United States accounted for 64% of Apple’s quarterly revenue. The sum includes sales of $ 27.3 billion in Europe and $ 21.3 billion in the greater China region. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

