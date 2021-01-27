Brewers Switch to Walgreens Means CEOs Run U.S. Pharmacies

When Rosalind Brewer takes over as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. in March, America’s three largest drugstore chains will be headed by women for the first time.

With women dominating health spending in the country, this seems to be long overdue.

“It’s something that has always surprised me: This drug retail business has been run by men with a predominantly female customer base,” said Lisa Gill, healthcare analyst who covers Walgreens, CVS Health Corp. and Rite Aid Corp. at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The rise of Brewer and Karen Lynch, who takes the top job at CVS next month, coincides with the looming and daunting challenge of administering Covid-19 tests and vaccines amid the pandemic. The new CEOs – along with Heyward R. Donigan, who has led Rite Aid since 2019 – also need to ensure their businesses find growth in the digital age.

Women tend to make health care decisions for their households, said Gill, often managing the health of their children and aging parents. The US Department of Labor estimates that mothers make 80% of decisions about their children’s health care.

Rite Aid specifically says it targets women between the ages of 25 and 49 as they take care of themselves and their families, which means their dollar goes way beyond a single client. Seventy percent of members of Rite Aid’s loyalty program are women, according to CEO Donigan.

“We all look at the business with a very fresh look from a consumer’s perspective,” she said in an interview. “The sky’s the limit as to how we can reshape the traditional pharmacy retail business.”

Women are also better represented in healthcare than in U.S. companies – with 60% of entry-level jobs, almost half of senior management jobs, and almost a third of management positions – according to McKinsey of August 2020. & Co. study on the industry. Women outperform men in promotions to the C-suite, often through hires outside of the industry, but still lag behind men in promotions in many other segments of leadership, McKinsey found. Women also run GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by revenue, and health insurer Anthem Inc.

Lynch and Brewer’s moves to the top spots in their companies come as women still make up less than 6% of CEOs in S&P 500 companies. Brewer is the first black female CEO of an S&P 500 company since Ursula Burns left Xerox in 2016.

Vaccine deployment

The three chains are jostling to become health destinations. Rite Aid is refreshing its brand and reorganizing its inventory to attract wellness-conscious customers. Walgreens has doubled its focus on pharmacy with the recent sale of its drug distribution business in Europe, particularly its omnichannel offerings. And CVS, following its 2018 acquisition of health insurer Aetna, is upgrading some of its sites to HealthHubs that offer convenient health services.

Drugstore chains are playing a big role in the response to the pandemic. Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid offer coronavirus testing in some of their stores and are expected to vaccinate millions of people in thousands of places across the United States.

Brewer, with his career at Walmart Inc. and then Starbucks Corp., comes from the retail world, with no previous healthcare background, while Donigan and Lynch have taken more traditional paths to corporate leadership. industry through previous roles in health care and insurance, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jonathan Palmer. Businesses have made clear decisions to promote women into more powerful roles. Walgreens outgoing CEO Stefano Pessina has a solid background in advancing women and CVS also has a woman as CFO, Palmer said..

Billionaire Pessina, who orchestrated the merger of Walgreens and Alliance Boots and has been CEO of the merged company since 2015, said in July that he plans to hire a new executive and step up as executive chairman. Part of Brewer’s new role will be figuring out how to share power with Pessina, who still owns more than 16% of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company.

Brewer’s digital expertise made her an ideal candidate to oversee the company’s transformation, Pessina said in an interview on Tuesday. That and his leadership skills will make up for his lack of experience in healthcare, he said.

New roles

Lynch, who Moving to CEO after her tenure as Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of Aetna, she has also been leading CVS ‘health response to Covid-19 since March 2020. She arrived at CVS as part of the acquisition of Aetna in 2018. Like Donigan, she also previously worked at Cigna Healthcare.

Donigan was also considered an outsider to Rite Aid when she took the helm, as a digital health manager with little retail experience. Since then she has done make Rite Aid’s commercial presence one of its main priorities. When he arrived, the cash-strapped company’s stores appeared run-down and contained outdated products.

The unprecedented role of women in leadership in healthcare retail will undoubtedly mean a change, said Gill of JPMorgan.

“With women at the helm, they will have a much stronger vision of what they want and how they want it to be done,” she said.

