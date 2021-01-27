Business
GameStop Frenzy reaches out to Biden, Powell as hedge funds cut
(Bloomberg) – It all started innocently enough, in 2019, with people on message boards chatting about a chain of shopping mall stores left for dead.
Now it’s much bigger: for drama-prone pundits, a parable of David vs. Goliath for the Age of Inequality of Wealth. Perhaps a vestigial legacy of Trumpism and the populist backlash against the elites.
For some parts of the hedge fund industry, this is an existential crisis. For old-school investors who preach discipline and do your homework before you buy, it’s a horror story that they believe will end terribly. That’s at least part of the reason the entire stock market fell on Wednesday.
The saga that is GameStop Corp. has turned into nothing less than a national sensation, reaching the threshold of the new administration of President Joe Bidens and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Each ended up receiving tricky questions about their take on a company that sells five used video games for $ 10.
It shakes everyone up because everyone has benefited from it, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.
At first glance, it’s hard to explain how a company whose sales are expected to have declined in four of the last five years – and is likely about to report a third consecutive year of losses – saw the course of its shares rise nearly 1,800% so far in January and 8,000% in the past 12 months.
Take a closer look and it makes more sense. Buy what you know is Warren Buffett’s mantra. So it’s easy to see why a bunch of millennial traders – trapped at home amid the pandemic, with savings inflated by lack of opportunities to spend money available elsewhere or government stimulus payments – might know a thing or two about games.
Especially when they approach the market like a video game and their strategies include something that looks like what players would call a cheat code – in this case, clustering together and stacking individual stocks and related options like a tight-knit team attacks. a full room. dragons in World of Warcraft. All with the aim of forcing short sellers and derivatives brokers to buy the stock, thus raising its price beyond anything a traditional investor would deem reasonable.
For the group of nearly 3 million self-proclaimed degenerates on the Reddits WallStreetBets forum and other social media sites where this new army of day traders meet and conspire, the game has quickly spread to a myriad of actions that they plan to create the next GameStop. .
Theres Naked Brand Group Ltd., a clothing maker whose inventory is up 618% this month. And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the movie company sitting on a gain of over 800%. Macerich Co., a real estate investment trust, more than doubled this month. This list is long.
And yet, benchmark stock indexes fell on Wednesday. The S&P 500 plunged nearly 3%, its worst drop since October. How is it possible? One theory is that hedge funds are forced to get rid of the companies they actually love in order to raise cash to buy the stocks they hate. Why? Thus, they can end short bets before the losses become too great as the rally unfolds against them.
Gross leverage, or a measure of hedge fund risk appetite that takes into account long and short positions, is falling. Money emptied from their bullish and bearish betting pool in all four sessions through Tuesday at the fastest rate since October 2014, according to data compiled by the senior brokerage unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
While there are many examples of notorious short pressures in the past, including the implosion of volatility in early 2018, there are signs that the current one could have a lasting impact on market dynamics, Michael wrote. Purves, Founder and CEO of Tallbacken Capital Advisors. Looking at small businesses with high short interest, he found that there were hundreds of potential targets that retail investors could tackle and that there was evidence that squeeze contagion was increasing by day by day.
This means that he could continue to push long-short hedge funds to unwind their short sales and, by extension, to deleverage their long books even if they are not involved in some of the recently targeted names.
Both of these deleveraging processes – the long and the short – would have significant implications for market action in the coming weeks and could lead to substantial volatility in the market, Purves wrote.
The story is changing so quickly that it is futile to try to bring all the strands together, but for starters: there is the impact of the squeeze on shorts sellers and their creditworthiness; the search for the next target of the bull raid; the challenge of calculating the true fair value of GameStops; what this really means for wealth inequality as the super rich reap bargains; the impact on internet brokers and the role their elimination of commissions played in all of this; and even what Biden, Powell, securities regulators, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are thinking and doing about it.
Of course, no short squeeze can last forever. The market will eventually return to a semblance of normal.
Although they are currently the marginal buyers, retail day traders do not have enough collective assets to continuously move global markets, said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors. . Small individual stocks? Absolutely. But will this change the whole investment landscape? Unlikely.
2021 Bloomberg LP
