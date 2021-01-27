30 best Valentine’s Day gifts for him in 2021

Not sure what to get your boyfriend for Valentine’s Day this year? We hear that men can be hard to buy!

It can be hard to know where to start, but there is a way to show your main pressure that you think is good enough without resorting to something too old-fashioned. Even if they tell you they “don’t need anything” or it looks like they already have everything, you can still find a gift that’s as thoughtful as it is practical. From heart-shaped pizzas to comfy slippers, we’ve found 30 affordable and thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for men.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Everyone can enjoy a little relaxation, and curling up under this weighted blanket is the best way to unwind after a long day. This YnM pick amassed over 35,000 verified reviews from Amazon, and shoppers noted that it helped them relax.

2. On The Table Online Cooking Class

If he loves to cook or looking for an experience gift this year, go for a cooking class. Sur La Table offers dozens of dishes on everything from desserts to mouth-watering dinners that will make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

If he can’t wait to brew a fresh cup of coffee each morning, this sampler box will deliver a variety of new roasts right to his door. Each selection is handpicked and includes four varieties from Seattle-based coffee companies.

Help him keep all his electronics in one place (and charge them) with this holder. It works with most generations of iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, so all of its devices will have a full battery once it wakes up.

Do you have a favorite vacation spot or a meaningful place that you want to visit? You can turn it into a personalized print and frame it for a sentimental gift this year.

6. The kissing cups

Breakfast in bed just got a whole lot sweeter with these adorable mugs. It’s a sweet reminder that everything is better for two.

Whether he’s taking business calls or recently stepped into podcasts, a new pair of headphones will be greatly appreciated. You can grab this version on sale now for almost 20% off on Amazon.

This mini speaker packs a punch! He can stream his favorite songs during workouts at home or take them outside on warmer days for easy listening.

This phone holder allows you to turn a special song into a practical gift that is also personal. He can use it to keep his phone securely in place during video calls and it will make a nice piece of decor even when not in use.

For the man who likes to make breakfast on the weekends, this mini waffle iron will be more than useful. You can even select the heart shaped version for that special occasion.

If your favorite guy dons a suit and tie for work every day, then appreciate this winter update to his accessories collection. The Tie Bar collaborated with a historic Italian mill to create this affordable tie collection, and we love the result.

A little something for you, and something for him! The MeUndies underwear company allows you to create a matching underwear set for you and your boo. Our personal favorite? The wine-cheese accord print that’s perfect for romantic evenings.

Do you like picnics, hikes or weekend camping trips with yourself? Surprise him with a set of wine glasses that you can take just about anywhere. They are perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold.

Forget about wearing your heart on your sleeve, your guy can wear it on his favorite kicks. We love these sneakers from Converse and Comme Des Garcons, an iconic collaboration that feels so appropriate for Valentine’s Day.

If you want to make your loved one’s heart beat, gift them this exciting book about the rise and fall of multi-billion dollar biochemical start-up Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes.

The Hawthorne Skincare Company has created a unique and personalized approach to shopping that your man will love. Take a simple online quiz and they’ll pick a product line just for him, based on thoughtful meanings like his drink preference and how hard he works.

A cozy beanie will never be overlooked at this time of year.

Sometimes all you need is a map, especially if you’ve just started seeing your man. The dating app Hinge has collaborated with online art retailer Society6 on a range of cheeky Valentine’s Day cards that capture the essence of an early relationship.

What more can be said? Treat your loved one to this cool and practical travel kit that will remind them how much you adore them every time they unzip it!

Sometimes the simplest gifts can be the most appreciated. Every man needs a good pair of slippers for lounging around the house.

21. Maine Guide Jacquard Zip Shirt with PrimaLoft

We all know men love practical clothes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t look so stylish. Part shirt and jacket, this piece from LL Bean is the perfect layering piece for the colder months.

22.Heated Suit Sweatshirt Set

You can’t go wrong with Cozy! Just be warned, if you give your man this hoodie and jogging pants set, he might never take it off!

Make your happy hours at home a little happier with this cocktail syrup. This will help her create the perfect Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule or Spicy Margarita in a flash. Just add the toppings and ice cubes and, well done, you’re ready to go!

Sometimes you just can’t beat a Valentine’s Day date night. Surprise your friend with hot pizzas at home from Labriola Chicago that are shaped like a heart!

Living in the moment is great, but capturing a moment is just as meaningful. This Fujifilm camera lets you make a memory last forever in a flash, and you can also turn some of the photos into a gift of their own.

Nothing says “I love you” more than saying … “I love you”. This personalized print puts all the meaningful sound in a visual image, so you can incorporate treasured words and songs into your home decor.

These durable and unique wallets feature an interior divider made from the fabric of a jersey worn during an NHL game, making them a unique gift for the most die-hard fan.

28. Hot sauce club of the month

This subscription box is the perfect gift for any spice lover in your life. With the ability to choose the number of bottles and the frequency of deliveries, this is the gift that continues to be given long after Valentine’s Day.

Maybe the gift of a clean shave will also be a gift for you. This care kit has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon and is sure to deliver results your man will love.

This sophisticated portable bluetooth speaker can provide up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge and fits perfectly on a living room shelf or for a trip to the beach when summer arrives.

