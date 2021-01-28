The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (17,424.43, down 354.98 points.) BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Up $ 7.71, or 32.42%, to $ 31.49 on 34.3 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at 11 cents on 10.6 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Unchanged at 69 cents on 10.3 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Down 81 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 72.97 on 8.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.55%, to $ 21.93 on 8.1 million shares. Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Health care. Up 15 cents, or 0.91 percent, to $ 16.60 on 7.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down $ 10.90, or 2.5%, to $ 423.17. CP Rail topped 2020 with net income up nearly 21% in the fourth quarter despite lower revenues. The Calgary-based railroad says it earned $ 802 million or $ 5.95 per diluted share, up from $ 664 million or $ 4.82 per share the previous year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter ended Dec.31 were $ 683 million, up 4% from $ 656 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This equated to $ 5.06 per share, an increase of 6 % from $ 4.77 per share in the prior year quarter. Revenue slipped 3% to $ 2.01 billion from $ 2.07 billion. The results revealed after the stock market close follows its decision to seek shareholder and regulatory approval for a division five for one of its common stock. BlackBerry Ltd. Stock stops and trading platform outages have disrupted markets as Canadian investors have joined an internet frenzy and piled into stocks such as BlackBerry, GameStop and AMC Entertainment. Trading in BlackBerry stocks was halted twice on Wednesday by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada as Toronto-listed stocks jumped more than 32 percent and the stock registered more than three times its average daily volume. TradingView Investment Forum says its website has seen a 514% increase in Canadian visitors to its BlackBerry stock page in the past three days and a 1,500% increase in the number of Canadians clicking its GameStop actions page. Transat AT (TSX: TRZ). Down 14 cents, or three percent, to $ 4.48. In a move it attributes to tighter restrictions imposed by Ottawa, Transat AT Inc. is suspending all flights from Toronto and some from Montreal for the remainder of the winter season. Road cuts will begin Thursday and last until April 30, said Transat spokeswoman Debbie Cabana. Routes canceled in Toronto include flights to Cancun, Mexico; Holguin, Cuba; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Varadero, Cuba; and Porto and Lisbon, Portugal, Cabana said. In addition to these flights, Cabana added that Transat was canceling its flights from Montreal to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Varadero. Passengers who paid for their flight or vacation package with cash or credit card will receive a full refund. Passengers currently at their destination will be rebooked on return flights to Canada, the memo said. Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Down 13 cents to $ 24.49. Canada’s oil and gas producers are expected to maintain spending discipline in 2021 as optimism over rising oil prices is offset by fears of weak demand due to new strains of COVID- 19. Big changes to spending plans are unlikely as senior executives in the energy industry to release fourth quarter results in the coming weeks, starting with the tar sands and refining giants Imperial Oil Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. next week, Tudor analyst Matt Murphy said. Pickering Holt and Co. Wednesday. He also doesn’t expect any surprises on Thursday when oil sands producer Cenovus Energy Inc. unveils its first capital budget after buying rival Husky Energy Inc. in an all-stock deal at the end of 2020, a deal that is expected to potentially result in more than 2,000 layoffs. Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading… Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX: EMP.A). Down 34 cents to $ 35.95. Empire Co. Ltd. Expands its FreshCo discount grocery banner in Western Canada and Ontario, and plans to convert seven of its Safeway stores starting this fall. The company says six of the store conversions take place in Alberta, while one in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Mike Venton, general manager of the Empires rebate division, says the FreshCo network has grown 23% since the company opened its first rebate store in Western Canada two years ago. Empire says it will work with unions representing affected employees and offer them the opportunity to work at the new FreshCo stores or other stores in the network. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 27, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos