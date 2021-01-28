Kinross Announces Additional Investment in Wolfden Resources Corporation Toronto Stock Exchange: K





TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) (Kinross) today announced the acquisition of 3,125,000 common shares of Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSX-V: WLF) (Wolfden ) in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C $ 0.32 per common share for a total consideration of C $ 1,000,000. Prior to the closing of the transaction, Kinross held 12,500,000 common shares, representing approximately 9.6% of the outstanding common shares. Following the acquisition of 3,125,000 common shares (approximately 2.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Wolfdens), Kinross now owns 15,625,000 common shares, representing approximately 11.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares. outstanding from Wolfdens, on an undiluted basis. Kinross acquired the common shares as part of the transaction for investment purposes. Kinross may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of Wolfden or dispose of all or a portion of the Common Shares or other securities of Wolfden that it holds at that time. Kinross will file an early warning report under the Wolfdens profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact Luke Crosby, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at 647-788-4478. Kinross is organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario and its head office is located at 25 York Street, 17e Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2V5. Wolfdens’ head office is located at Unit 5, 1100 Russell Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario P7B 5N2. About Kinross Gold Corporation Kinross is a Canada-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile, and Ghana. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC). Media contact

Louie diaz

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-369-6469

[email protected] Contact Investor Relations

Tom Elliott

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-3390

[email protected] Caution regarding forward-looking information All statements, other than statements of historical fact in this press release, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act. (Ontario) and the “Safe Harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Words may , will and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, with respect to the acquisition or disposal by Kinross of securities of Wolfden to the forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of assumptions which, although considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of e these statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect, and could cause Kinross’ actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Kinross. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

