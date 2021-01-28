Stock Futures Open Lower, Extending Losses After Worst Session In Three Months





Stock futures added to losses Wednesday night after a sell off during the regular session. Each of the three major indices fell the most in three months, after the Federal Open Market Committee issued a January monetary policy statement that indicated moderate growth in the virus-hit economy. Still, the central bank has reiterated its commitment to keep interest rates low and asset purchases strong as the economy resists the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a positive point from a Fed’s deepening cohabitation perspective that they indicated that economic growth and activity is moderating, Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income at Nuveen, federal government statement told Yahoo Finance and press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powells. Acknowledging this reinforces the idea that they are going to be very patient, admittedly with the policy rate, but also from a QE standpoint, balance sheet growth and a taper’s rhetoric. It’s definitely not a 2021 conversation that they want or expect to have. Further data on the strength of the US economy will be released on Thursday, with the first estimate of the fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and another report on weekly jobless claims due to be released. GDP likely grew for a second straight quarter in the last three months of 2020, but with slowing momentum as the new year approaches, largely due to a still weak labor market. Weekly jobless claims are likely to retreat from the high levels of previous weeks, but remain near a historically high level of 900,000. The earnings season has also progressed, and shares of some heavily weighted companies that released results after the closing bell on Wednesday fell after the market closed. Shares of Teslas (TSLA) fell more than 2% after the company posted lower-than-estimated profits, although revenue hit a quarterly record of more than $ 10 billion. Apples (AAPL) shares fell after CEO Tim Cook said on the company’s earnings call he expected second-quarter growth in wearable device sales and of services, eclipsing first quarter tax revenues and earnings that exceeded expectations. Facebook (FB) shares have fluctuated between gains and losses after surpassing estimates for user growth, sales and earnings, although the company has warned of significant uncertainty over the advertising environment in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic. The story continues Shares of some of the heavily sold stocks, which had soared in recent sessions, returned gains late in the session, while remaining significantly higher this week. GameStop (GME) more than doubled Wednesday before dipping slightly late in the session. AMC shares (AMC) fell more than 25% after hours, following an extraordinary surge of 300% during the normal trading day. BlackBerry (BB), Express (EXPR) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are also favorites of the Reddits r / wallstreetbets forum recently plunged into late trading. This will work until it doesn’t, Jeff Sherman, chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. It’s that concentrated fervor that goes into the unique names, and so I don’t think it has ramifications for the large market. But that’s exactly what we’re talking about when we talk about market blasts, euphoria. 6:03 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open lower Here are the major moves in the markets, at 6:03 p.m. ET Wednesday S&P 500 Futures ( ES = F ) : 3,735.5, down 8.75 points or 0.23%

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : 30,189.00, flat

Future Nasdaq (NQ = F): 13,046.75, down 58.75 points or 0.45% Traders wearing masks arrive before the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE / AFP via Getty Images) Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit. Find live stock quotes and the latest economic and financial news For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos