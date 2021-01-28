Rio Tinto creates new CEO position in Australia after Juukan explosion





Current managing director of copper and diamond operations Sinead Kaufman will assume the role of managing director of minerals, which will be restructured to include the diamond portfolio. Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm has said he wants to restore confidence in the company. Now the work begins for [the executive committee], with a busy schedule and a determination to become a strong team. I am convinced that together we can unleash the full potential of Rio Tintos, he said. The mining giant has been criticized in the wake of the Juukan Gorge explosion for being too London based as the company earned the lions’ share of its revenue from the Pilbara. Ms Parker grew up in Pilbara and her appointment sees another West Australian added to the executive. Following the reshuffle, six of the executives, 13 members are now from Australia, but only three of the company’s 10 board members are Australian. Loading Ms Parker said the miner had a lot of work to do to rebuild relations across the country. Having worked in Pilbara’s operations in Far North Queensland, I know firsthand how important strong relationships are to a business like ours being respected and successful, and what the consequences are when we don’t. not getting it right, she said. My absolute goal will be to help restore confidence and regain our place in Australian society. Mr. Trott grew up in the Wheatbelt WAs area and said it was great to come home. Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto, has selected a new management team. Credit:Simon Dawson. My time leading operations and working for Rio overseas has taught me a lot, and I think I can bring a unique perspective to the role, from how we work with our partners and clients, to how we work with our partners and clients. ‘other product groups run their operations, he said. Mr. Vella is likely to relinquish his role as chairman of the powerful mining lobby, the WA Chamber of Minerals and Energy. CMEWA Managing Director Paul Everingham congratulated him on his new role. Ivan is an exceptional operator, whose intimate knowledge of WA’s mining sector and resources has been invaluable to CME, he said. He took over as Interim General Manager of Iron Ore at a time of significant change for Rio Tinto and has shown a lot of leadership in this role. Mr. Everingham also welcomed Rio Tintos’ new iron ore boss, Mr. Trott. Simon grew up in Western Australia and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role, he said. Rio Tintos’ director of human resources, Vera Kirikova, will be replaced by James Martin, a partner at consultancy firm Egon Zehnder, after deciding to leave the company. Hamish Hastie is the WAtoday business reporter. Most watched in business Loading

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos