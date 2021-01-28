Samsung warns production costs will affect first quarter results





Samsung Electronics has warned that a stronger South Korean won and higher production costs will hit its first-quarter results, with the tech group expressing optimism about a global recovery in demand in 2021. The forecast is Samsung’s first since its chief Lee Jae-yong was returned to prison, a development that has increased uncertainty about the future direction of the world’s largest maker of computer chips, smartphones and phones. ‘electronic screens. The South Korean company on Thursday reported a 26.4 percent year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 6.45 billion won ($ 5.78 billion). Profits, which were lower than the forecast of Won7.3tn by analysts polled by Bloomberg, were affected by an appreciation of the won against the dollar. “Looking ahead, Samsung Electronics expects overall profits to weaken in the first quarter of 2021,” the company said, citing the strength of the Korean currency and the costs of new production lines. However, he said demand for mobile and data center products remains robust. The lower short-term forecast contrasted with the bullish outlook for competitors. Intel and Micron Technology were bullish in the first quarter as the pandemic continued to fuel demand for computers and smartphones. TSMC will spend a record $ 28 billion this year to expand capacity as chip shortages hit global automakers. Samsung said its outlook for the year remains bright, but it is cautious about the impact of coronavirus resurgences. Semiconductors, which made up nearly half of Samsung’s operating profits last year, are expected to lead to higher profits in 2021 as chip prices rise. advised “The increase in the price of chips this year will not be as rapid as in 2017-18, but we will see a steady increase with a prolonged rise, which will be healthier,” said Daniel Kim, analyst at Macquarie. Samsung’s foundry business posted record quarterly revenue in the three months ending December, driven by strong demand for chips used in 5G mobile technology and high-performance computers, as well as high-performance computers. image sensors. The company plans to acquire more customers this year as chip shortages continue. Analysts predict Samsung will win orders from Intel, which said in July that it was considering further outsourcing the manufacturing of its chips. The company expects higher profits from mobile products in the first quarter following the launch of new flagship models and foldable phones last week. “In 2021, market demand is expected to return to pre-Covid levels, supported by a gradual recovery in the economy and an acceleration in the expansion of the 5G market,” the company said. Samsung shares fell nearly one percent on Thursday morning. The share price has risen more than 40 percent in the past year on expectations of growing demand for semiconductors and higher dividends. The Lee family face an estimated $ 10 billion tax bill following the death of former President Lee Kun-hee in October. Samsung has pledged to maintain its policy of returning half of its free cash flow to shareholders over the next three years and slightly increased its dividend payout in 2021 to Won9.8tn. Samsung has said its bloated cash stack is “a concern in the management of the business” and that it expects “significant mergers and acquisitions” in the near future. Analysts said it could help ease fears that Lee Jae-yong’s absence is blocking big investments or other strategic moves. Weekly newsletter Your crucial guide to the billions that are made and lost in the world of Asia Tech. A curated menu of exclusive news, precise analytics, smart data and the latest tech buzz from FT and Nikkei Register here in one click

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos