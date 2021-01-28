GLOBAL MARKETS – Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises on Virus, Sparkling Market Fears

(Addition of quotes, new prices)

* GameStop and AMC soar as hedge funds cut short positions

* Dollar gains on safe haven purchases, Treasury yields fall

* All eyes on Federal Reserve policy statement

By Matt Scuffham and Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan.27 (Reuters) – Shares fell around the world and the dollar rose on Wednesday as investors became more cautious over fears of a stretched market valuation and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Federal Reserve meeting later in a focus session.

European stocks fell and the euro slipped as extended coronavirus lockdowns led the German government to cut its growth forecast for 2021, while talks of further interest rate cuts by the Central Bank European bank stocks hit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 1.2% in its largest single-day decline in more than five weeks.

The declines in U.S. equities were exacerbated by hedge funds that abandoned long positions to cover a short tightening triggered by a strong rally from GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings, which each more than doubled in heavy trading.

The volume for the last three days in GameStop has averaged almost 185 million shares per day, a huge jump from an average of 6.73 million shares in the first week of trading this year.

The rush of retail investors has disrupted the market, taking seemingly rational investments and flipping them, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago.

“Retail investors identify the big cats of hedge funds that sell stocks and charge them,” Ablin said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07%, the S&P 500 lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.18%.

The MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets fell 1.3% to 657.4, while its index for emerging markets equities fell 1.05%.

AMC rose 206%, GameStop 131% and Express Inc 255% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors analyzed earnings reports from companies such as Boeing and Microsoft ahead of the Fed’s 2 p.m. policy statement.

The story continues

Boeing Co posted a record annual loss, but Microsoft shares hit an all-time high after reporting that its Azure cloud services rose 50%.

Quarterly profits for U.S. tech giants including Facebook and Apple due after 4 p.m. bell

In currency trading, the dollar index rose 0.403%, with the euro down 0.39% to $ 1.2113.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.44% against the greenback to 104.07 per dollar.

Yields on US Treasuries slipped alongside weakness in equities as risk appetite hit a wall ahead of the Fed’s policy announcement.

The US central bank is expected to maintain its ultra-accommodative policy as the pandemic weighs on the economy, but investors want to see the Fed’s economic outlook given the likely strong fiscal measures under the new US administration.

Investors view bonds as a safe haven, especially given the short hedging and turmoil in the stock markets, said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis.

“If that continues to spread, you get more margin calls, more businesses have to potentially close and they are taken advantage of to start selling more and you can end up in a bad spot,” Phifer said.

The 10-year US Treasury note lost 0.03 basis point for a return of 1.011%.

Gold prices fell to a low for over a week, under pressure from concerns about the US stimulus bill and the strength of the dollar.

Spot gold prices fell -0.33% to $ 1,844.18 an ounce.

The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the slowdown triggered by the coronavirus last year would be almost a percentage point less severe than expected.

Global cases of COVID-19 topped 100 million on Wednesday, and countries around the world are grappling with new variants of the virus and delays in vaccine rollouts.

Oil prices have risen as a massive drop in crude inventories in the United States has countered lingering concerns over the coronavirus pandemic which continues to plague fuel demand.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell nearly 10 million barrels last week to their lowest since March to 476.7 million barrels as imports plummeted, the Energy Information Administration said, compared to expectations analysts in a Reuters poll regarding an increase in inventories.

Brent futures rose $ 0.34 to $ 56.25 a barrel. US crude futures gained $ 0.57, to $ 53.18 a barrel.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Nick Macfie, Kirsten Donovan, Jane Merriman and Cynthia Osterman)