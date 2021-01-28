Sands President Commits to Continuing Adelsons Success Strategies





New Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Robert Goldstein has promised investors that he and his management team will continue the development strategies of his predecessor, the late Sheldon Adelson. This strategy was underscored when he confirmed in Wednesday’s fourth quarter earnings call that the company was exploring two new markets: New York and Texas. The company reported a net loss of $ 376 million, 39 cents per share, on revenue of $ 1.146 billion for the quarter ended Dec.31. For the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported net income of $ 783 million, 82 cents per share, on revenue of $ 3.509 billion. It was the company’s first earnings call since Adelson, the founder of Sands, died Jan. 11 of complications from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Adelson had battled the disease for about two years. “Sir. Adelson’s vision and leadership created Las Vegas Sands and the integrated, convention-based resort business model that forms the basis of the company’s success,” said Goldstein. He said Adelson’s impact will continue with the company’s 50,000 team members and iconic properties he has developed around the world. “The past few weeks since Sheldon’s passing have been difficult for all of us, but his commitment to invest aggressively to build iconic resorts that deliver economic benefits to our host communities, central to the company’s operational strategy. , remain firmly in place, ”said Goldstein“ I am deeply committed to continuing to implement the strategy he created and I have no doubts that we will generate growth in the years to come while honoring its heritage and realizing its vision of creating additional integrated complexes in new markets. “ The company’s new president and chief operating officer, Patrick Dumont, told investors while listening to the call that “the roadmap remains unchanged.” “I am committed to working with Rob and our leadership team to make our strategic goals a reality,” said Dumont. Goldstein also hushed up a rumor. Some analysts have suggested that Sands sell some of its shares in Macau to Chinese companies, possibly to ensure license renewals. “We have been going to Beijing for 20 years and to Macau for endless meetings,” Goldstein said. “I know there is an outward belief on the part of some people who write these things and they casually share their thoughts on how stocks should be sold to Chinese companies and they jump up and down. I never, ever had a conversation with someone who mattered who suggested it to me. In fact, they (the government officials) kind of chuckled because there was no real desire to invest in the game. “ Sands’ fourth quarter advanced as the coronavirus pandemic continued to affect earnings in all of the company’s markets. Sands’ Las Vegas properties suffered along with the rest of the portfolio. The company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $ 345 million, up from $ 853 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Hotel occupancy rate was 69% for the quarter, up from 97.3% in 2019. The average daily room rate was $ 229 per night versus $ 450. one night a year earlier. Shares of Las Vegas Sands, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, ended down $ 3.38, 6.4% on Wednesday at $ 49.04 on high trading volume. It slipped an additional 19 cents, 0.4%, to end at $ 48.85 after hours. The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late President and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Contact Richard N. Velotta at [email protected] or 702-477-3893. To follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.







