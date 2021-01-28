Here are the best jobs in America in 2021





For the first time, Java developers have taken the No. 1 spot on Glassdoor’s annual 50 Best Jobs list. For 2021, however, the company’s review website report took into account the nearly 70 million Americans who had to file for unemployment due to the pandemic. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS To ensure career options were “relevant” to these people, the company made sure that every position on the list had at least 2,000 offers as of December 7. For its conclusions, Glassdoor also took into account individual salary as well as job satisfaction. Overall, Java developers, according to Glassdoor, had a “solid balance” between the three factors. “We’re seeing a strong demand for Java developers with over 10,000 open positions and a median base salary of $ 90,830,” said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor Business Data Specialist. The position also received a satisfaction rating of 4.2 out of 5. AMERICA’S 10 MOST BRILLIANT JOBS ARE ALL IN THE SAME FIELD Tech jobs topped this year’s list, occupying eight of the top 10 spots. For example, data scientists fell to second place with a median base salary of $ 113,736 and a satisfaction rating of 4.1. As of Dec. 7, there were approximately 5,971 data scientist positions, according to Glassdoor. Notably, at least four healthcare positions made the list after the pandemic swept the world last winter, including nurse clinicians, at number 27, and physician assistants at number 41. And with so many people moving in the past year, real estate agents have landed 36th, according to the report. However, technical program managers reported having the highest median base salary, $ 142,379, despite being at number 30 on the list. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Meanwhile, corporate recruiters had the highest job satisfaction score, 4.4, while software engineers had the most job opportunities with over 40,000 available positions. The Glassdoor report identifies specific jobs with the highest overall Glassdoor job score, which is determined by equally weighting earning potential, job satisfaction rate, and number of job postings. Job satisfaction was rated on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best job. Glassdoor’s satisfaction rating has been reported by employees in these roles over the past year.

