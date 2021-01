SEC monitors market volatility after GameStop, AMC trading chaos

After days of huge and unusual swings in stocks like GameStop and AMC, along with worried comments from the White House, the Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed it is monitoring the situation. “We are aware of and actively monitor the continued volatility of the markets in the options and equity markets and, in line with our mission to protect investors and maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets, we work with our fellow regulators. to assess the situation. and review the activities of regulated entities, financial intermediaries and other market participants “Acting Chairman Allison Herren Lee, Pete Driscoll, Director, Examinations Division, Christian Sabella, Acting Director, Trading and Markets Division said in a press release. Teleprinter security Latest Change % Change GME GAMESTOP CORP 347.51 +199.53 + 134.84% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 19.90 +14.94 + 301.21% CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Many stocks, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Blackberry, have become the target of short sellers betting on the decline in the share price, forcing a mechanism called short hedging that drives up stock prices. All four names have seen their percentages increase to triple digits in consecutive trading days. Five consecutive trading sessions

GameStop: + 762% AMC: + 538% Bed Bath & Beyond: + 103% Nine consecutive trading sessions

BlackBerry Limited:+237%Source: Dow Jones Market Group White House press secretary Jenn Psaki was asked about the situation earlier today. “Our team, including Secretary Yellen and others are monitoring the situation,” she said. Teleprinter security Latest Change % Change BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 52.89 +16.02 + 43.45% BB BLACKBERRY LIMITED 25.10 +6.18 + 32.66% US trading volume on all exchanges had the biggest day of the year with over 23 billion hands traded, as seen by the Dow Jones Market Data Group. GAMESTOP, AMC GYRATIONS HIT CHARLES SCHWAB, TD AMERITRADE WITH FAILURES The high volume caused cell phone outages at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade as the company handled some communications through Twitter. As individual investors have ventured online. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The SEC currently does not have a permanent chairman as President Biden’s pick Gary Gensler awaits confirmation. Gensler, who was once chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, should assume his role with a stronger stance on Wall Street.

